Tokyo Olympics: Meet the 18 who ended India's 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey

By Express News Service

All 18 players of the men’s team contributed during this run to winning bronze. A look at how of them performed across the tournament.

PR Sreejesh: He wouldn’t have had it any other way. With 6.8 seconds to go, he pulled off a high pressure save from a penalty corner to finally confirm victory. Has been the proverbial rock this tournament.

Dilpreet Singh: Not the most experienced player but definitely more than made it up with his off the ball pressing and stick work. There is more to come and with a World Cup in the horizon, he’s someone India can trust.

Simranjeet Singh: Another clutch performance with the first and last goals. Very important player because of his pressing. If he can develop the rough edges in game, he can become the complete forward India has been craving.

Mandeep Singh: The one man who has been there whenever history has been made the last few times. Puts in a tireless shift, that’s why coaches have always preferred to have him. Won a crucial penal stroke today.

Rupinder Pal Singh: India’s defensive unit could have been a bit better — the no of penalty corners they have conceded this time is an indication. Showed his worth with both experience as well as a few penalty corners.

Hardik Singh: Another player with a few edges but who can be invested in for the long term. Showed presence of mind to score off a rebound today. His tireless running will be an asset considering the World No 3 want to play a full court press.

Amit Rohidas: An unsung hero. When he goes back home, he will finally be able to mend the various aches he must have picked up because of being the first rusher. Was decent in his role as defender throughout the tournament, otherwise. Dependable.

Harmanpreet Singh: Is now part of the leadership group, showing his growing stature in the team. Led the team in penalty corners, his success from there allows the team to set up the double battery. Is still prone to the odd defensive lap, but that cannot be held against him.

Shamsher Singh: His selection over more experienced campaigners raised a lot of eyebrows. Played an important role whenever he was rotated in all matches but one for the future.

Manpreet Singh: For long identified as the man who could potentially take the sport where it once belonged. More than anything else, he’s free of that emotional baggage now. Did commit a few errors in the last two games but was largely faultless today.

Sumit: Another of those unsung heroes in this side. Few fans wouldn’t even be able to recognise him but quietly does his work in a calm, unassuming manner. A proper workhorse, and again put in a good shift.

Surender Kumar: You can practically use the same words that were described for Sumit. Has shown tremendous courage to recover from a Covid complication. Extremely reliable without being spectacular, the role that’s asked of him in this team.

Lalit Upadhyay: Didn’t play in all matches but there is something about his stick work and running that endears him to coaches. His versatility — can play across the forward or down the flanks in midfield — is a good asset.

Gurjant Singh: A glorious throwback in that he just runs to love with the ball down the right flank. Has that ability to create chaos in the opposition third. Two field goals in this tournament reflects his importance. Played in a delicious ball for Simranjeet’s second and India’s fifth.

Varun Kumar: Played in the last five matches and is developing into a good penalty corner specialist. Could eventually replace Rupinder Pal Singh in the team but, for the time being, those rough edges need continuous polishing.

Vivek Sagar Prasad: Marked for greatness even when he was playing age group hockey. Had won a silver at the Youth Olympics. Looked to create constant opening and play make from the middle of the park. The 2023 World Cup could be his.

Nilakanta Sharma: One of the heartbeats of this side, was at the heart of most moves that India made this tournament. Scored the odd goal too. At 26, just about reaching his peak.

Biren Lakra: Used sparingly by the management (has played only one of the last five games) but a good player to have around because of his experience at the back.

ALSO WATCH |