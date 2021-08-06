STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Team was determined to win, says Amit Rohidas

The defender from Sundargarh said while they were extremely disappointed after failing to reach the finals, the resilient Indian team regrouped mentally to secure the bronze against Germany.

Published: 06th August 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Indian defender Amit Rohidas

Indian defender Amit Rohidas (Photo | AP)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian men’s hockey team was determined to win the bronze after the loss against Belgium in the semifinal match of Tokyo Olympics 2020, said ace defender Amit Rohidas.

Speaking to The New Indian Express from Tokyo, the defender from Sundargarh said while they were extremely disappointed after failing to reach the finals, the resilient Indian team regrouped mentally to secure the bronze against Germany.

“In fact, all our matches in the Tokyo Olympics were very challenging and we fought hard to secure wins against our opponents”, said Rohidas who along with the ‘wall’ - goalkeeper PR Sreejesh - played a major role in the victory by defending many penalty corners.

Full of praise for his coach Graham Reid, Rohidas said that he played a big role in keeping them mentally strong and focussed ahead of crucial matches. “The entire team is very happy and I am grateful to all of them, my trainer, support staff, countrymen and people of Odisha in particular for their love and support,” he added.

Rohidas also wished luck to Indian women’s hockey team for their match against Great Britain on Friday for the bronze medal.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

