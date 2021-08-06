STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia powers into semis after pinning Morteza Cheka

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia defeated Iran's Morteza Ghiasi Cheka by pinning him down to the mat in the 1/4 Final.

Published: 06th August 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

India's Bajrang Bajrang, top, competes against Iran's Morteza Ghiasi Cheka during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan.

India's Bajrang Bajrang, top, competes against Iran's Morteza Ghiasi Cheka during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: Bajrang Punia progressed to the semi-finals of the men's freestyle 65kg event at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Iran's Morteza Ghiasi Cheka here at the Makuhari Messe Hall A -- Mat A on Friday.

Bajrang defeated Iran's Morteza Ghiasi Cheka by pinning him down to the mat (victory by fall) in the 1/4 Final. The number two seed Indian started the cagey contest on the back foot as he conceded a shot clock for passivity and gave one point to Morteza Ghiasi Cheka going into the second period.

There was no respite even in the second half for Bajrang as the referee again charged the Indian for passivity but this time the 27-year-old held his nerve and showed his proper class against Ghiasi's right leg hold as he defended brilliantly. But soon Punia prevailed after a brilliant takedown of the Iranian which gave him the two points and in sequence, he pinned the Ghiasi to move into the next round.

Bajrang will now face the reigning Olympics medalist Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev in the last four. Earlier in the day, Bajrang Punia progressed into the quarter-finals after defeating Ernazar Akmataliev of Kyrgyzstan. The bout between Bajrang and Akmataliev ended with a score tied on 3-3 but the Indian prevailed because he had the criteria with him (higher point-scoring move, a 2-pointer in the first period) in the 1/8 Final.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bajrang Punia Morteza Cheka Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp