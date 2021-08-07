STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Astonish the world: Italy keeps surprising on Olympic track after Rio setback

Who knew, though, that the Latin phrase “Stupor mundi” would be so appropriate, especially for a track team that didn’t win a single medal at the last Olympics in Rio de Janeiro five years ago.

Published: 07th August 2021 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

From right: Filippo Tortu, Lorenzo Patta, Eseosa Desalu, and Lamont Jacobs, of Italy celebrate after taking the gold medal in the final of the men's 4 x 100-meter relay. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: The Italian Olympic team’s hashtag on social media for the Tokyo Games translates loosely as “Astonish the world.”

Who knew, though, that the Latin phrase “Stupor mundi” would be so appropriate, especially for a track team that didn’t win a single medal at the last Olympics in Rio de Janeiro five years ago.

The 2016 Games seem like a distant memory now that Italy has won five medals in track and field — all gold — at this year's Olympics.

After Marcell Jacobs surprised everyone by winning gold in the 100 meters last weekend — moments after teammate Gianmarco Tamberi had tied for gold in the high jump — the Italians did it again with an unexpected victory in the 4x100 relay on Friday that marked their first relay gold in Olympic history.

So what’s the formula behind this sudden success?

“Work hard, dream big,” Jacobs said after helping teammates Lorenzo Patta, Eseosa Desalu and Filippo Tortu win an event that usually belongs to the powerhouse American team — or, in recent years, Jamaica led by the now-retired Usain Bolt.

With the U.S. having failed to qualify for the final after a series of botched handoffs, Italy saw an opportunity.

“We believed for real that we could take the gold,” Jacobs said.

The Azzurri demonstrated that belief the moment they stepped onto the track as the stadium announcer introduced the eight teams for the final. While other squads posed or flexed their muscles in unison, the Italians simply walked out.

“Before we walked out we were discussing what our intro would be and we said to each other, ‘We’re not going to do anything for the intro. We’ll win and that will be our intro,’” Jacobs said.

Entering the final weekend of competition, Italy was tied with the U.S. for the most golds at the track. What’s more is that across all sports at the Tokyo Games, Italy has already won more medals (38 after Friday) than it had at any previous Olympics.

“Gimbo (Tamberi) and I really provided a spark for everyone,” Jacobs said.

Italy’s magical summer began when it won the popular Eurovision Song Contest in May with the band Maneskin. Also, at Wimbledon this year, tennis player Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian man to reach a Grand Slam final in 45 years.

Then Italy’s soccer team won the European Championship title in July.

Jacobs, who attended some of the soccer team’s games in Rome, said he drew inspiration from their performances.

“Two gold medals in two Olympics: I still haven’t realized what happened the first time, so imagine the second,” Jacobs said. “This gold means more to me than the individual one, because I get to share it with a team that’s been together for a long time.

“We’ve run so many races together, races in which quite often we've made mistakes but slowly but surely you learn from those errors and here we are winning the gold medal at the Olympics.”

Jacobs was born in Texas to an American father and an Italian mother. His parents split when Jacobs was 6 months old and he moved to Italy and never got to know his dad. They reconnected about a year ago by phone, as the sprinter tried to learn about his roots.

Desalu, who likes being called “Fausto,” also has foreign roots. He was born in Italy to Nigerian parents and couldn’t obtain Italian citizenship until he turned 18 because of a controversial Italian law.

So for a country that has been slow to accept immigration, the multi-cultural relay squad is a sign of progress.

“We don’t even realize it,” Jacobs said. “We’re all here competing under one flag and we never had any doubts about that.”

Tortu, who became the first Italian to run the 100 under 10 seconds three years ago with a 9.99, was the star of the night when he made up a deficit to Britain in the anchor leg of the relay and clinched gold with a timely dip at the line.

Italy won by one hundredth of a second — the smallest margin possible.

“I used to get made fun of because when I was a kid I would dive even when I was 10 meters ahead of everyone,” Tortu said. “I dive when I’m 10 meters behind. I always dive. But in the end that dive really meant something. Every centimeter, every millimeter counts. And every centimeter and millimeter represents the sacrifices that were made to get to this point.

“That hundredth needs to be divided by four,” Tortu added. “Everyone did their job. It was a team effort.”

Jacobs won the 100 in a personal best 9.80 seconds, having only cracked 10 seconds for the first earlier this year — which raised some questions on social media about his recent improvements. Also, Jacobs recently split with a nutritionist, Giacomo Spazzini, who was reportedly placed under investigation for links to a steroids supply line.

The front page of the sports pullout in The Times of London on Saturday featured a story about Spazzini.

“I really don’t want to stoop to those levels,” Italy athletics head coach Antonio La Torre told The Associated Press. “There needs to be some reflecting going on. A bit of humility on how you approach this game of the relays would do everyone well.

“I hope (Britain) continues to remain arrogant, that way we can just quietly do our changes well.”

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marcell Jacobs Gianmarco Tamberi Lorenzo Patta Eseosa Desalu Filippo Tortu Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp