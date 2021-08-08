STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Go First, Star Air announce free travel for all Indian Olympic medal winners

India finished its campaign at this year's Olympics with one gold, two silvers and four bronze medals.

Published: 08th August 2021 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

India's Pusarla V. Sindhu celebrates after winning against He Bing Jiao of China during their women's singles badminton bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Go First and Star Air on Sunday offered free travel to all six Indian athletes and the men's hockey team who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Go First, previously known as GoAir, stated it would give free tickets to them for the next five years.

Regional carrier Star Air, which connects 13 cities in India, said it will offer the medal winners a lifetime of free air travel.

India finished its campaign at this year's Olympics with one gold, two silvers and four bronze medals.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, outperforming the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country.

After Chopra won the gold medal on Saturday, IndiGo had announced that it will offer him unlimited free travel for one year.

In a statement on Sunday, Go First said it is offering free travel to "all medal-winners for the next five years, until 2025" to celebrate India's best-ever haul of seven medals at an Olympics.

"The seven Olympics medallists Mirabai Chanu (weight-lifting), P.V. Sindhu (badminton), Lovlina Borgohain (boxing), the men's hockey team, Ravi Kumar Dahiya (wrestling), Bajrang Punia (wrestling) and gold medallist Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw) will be provided free air travel for any Go First sectors for the next five years," Go First noted.

In a statement on Sunday, Star Air said it will be its "privilege to offer our Tokyo Olympic champions a lifetime of free air travel".

 

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Go First Star Air free travel Indian Olympic winners Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp