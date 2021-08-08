STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Filip Filipovic, Serbia top Greece 13-10 for men's water polo gold

Filip Filipovic and Serbia draped the country's flag over one of the goals at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre.

Published: 08th August 2021 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Serbia's Filip Filipovic celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Spain in a semifinal round men's water polo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Serbia's Filip Filipovic celebrates after scoring the winning goal against Spain in a semifinal round men's water polo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Filip Filipovic and Serbia draped the country's flag over one of the goals at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre. Then they huddled in the water and yelled “Serbia!” in celebration.

They followed their winning formula all the way to the end — of an era.

Nikola Jaksic scored three goals on three shots and Filipovic made several big plays, helping Serbia beat Greece 13-10 in the men’s water polo final at the Tokyo Games on Sunday.

“I am emotionally empty, just done. It was just an amazing journey," coach Dejan Savic said.

Serbia became the first country to repeat as Olympic champion since Hungary won three in a row from 2000 to 2008. It earned its fourth medal in its fourth appearance in the Olympics’ oldest team sport.

And it will never look the same again.

Filipovic, still a big-time force at age 34, said he is among seven players who are retiring from the national team. He plans to join Olympiacos next month, where he will play for Greece coach Theodoros Vlachos, but the gold medal victory was his last game for Serbia.

“This was for most of us the last dance, and I think we showed how we did it for the very end,” Filipovic said.

Dimitrios Skoumpakis, captain Ioannis Fountoulis and Angelos Vlachopoulos scored two goals apiece for Greece, which earned its first medal in men’s water polo. Its previous best finish was fourth in 2004 in Athens.

“For us, it's very, very important,” Vlachos said. “It's our first medal in Olympic Games, and we are happy.”

Greece also matched the country’s best result in a team sport at the Olympics, joining a silver medal in women’s water polo at the Athens Games.

It was a surprising run for Fountoulis and company, and the Greeks pushed Filipovic and the mighty Serbs deep into the fourth before fading. The teams exchanged hugs in the pool when it was over.

“It's not easy to play against Serbia,” Vlachos said. “Serbia, last two games, semifinal and final, really is the real Serbia. So they deserve it."

Serbia learned some valuable lessons while winning bronze medals in 2008 and 2012, namely how to pace itself during the grueling tournament. It finished fourth in its group at the Rio de Janeiro Games, and then muscled its way to its first Olympic title.

Five years later, it was more of the same.

Serbia split its first four games in Tokyo and finished third in Group B, but it raised its game to another level when the quarterfinals rolled around. Filipovic’s tiebreaking goal with 26 seconds left put Serbia back in the final with a dramatic 10-9 victory over Spain on Friday.

“The important thing is that we believed from the very beginning,” Filipovic said. “We believed even when we lost these two games. We believed that we are here not to just take participation, but we came here to do some great things.”

That they did.

It looked as if Serbia might roll right over Greece when it jumped out to a 6-3 lead. But Alexandros Papanastasiou tied it at 7 with 4:05 left in the first half.

It was tied at 10 with 7:23 left when Serbia began to pull away for good.

Andrija Prlainovic converted a penalty shot and Jaksic scored a power-play goal. Mandic made it 13-10 when he scored on a powerful throw with 4:08 remaining, and then celebrated by head-butting a jubilant Filipovic.

“We definitely weren’t ourselves in there today," Greece's Konstantinos Genidounias said.

Mandic and Prlainovic also scored three times for Serbia, and Filipovic had two goals. Branislav Mitrovic made eight saves.

“It's the end. We've done it,” Mandic said. “Our dreams came true once again, and it's an incredible moment."

Viktor Nagy led Hungary to the bronze medal in his last game, making eight saves in a 9-5 victory over Spain.

Marton Vamos scored two goals as Hungary rebounded from a disappointing 9-6 loss to Greece in the semifinals.

Hungary is the winningest program in men’s water polo with nine golds, but the bronze in Tokyo was its first medal since its run of three straight Olympic titles from 2000 to 2008. It finished fifth in London and Rio de Janeiro.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021 Filip Filipovic Serbia Greece Serbia vs Greece
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp