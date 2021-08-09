STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

NRI entrepreneur announces Rs 1 crore reward for hockey star PR Sreejesh

UAE-based Indian entrepreneur Dr Shamsheer Vayalil also personally called up Sreejesh and congratulated him for his exemplary performance.

Published: 09th August 2021 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh reacts while sitting on the goal after India defeated Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh reacts while sitting on the goal after India defeated Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Appreciating the heroics of Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper P R Sreejesh, who stood rock solid in front of the goalpost and ensured a bronze medal for India in Tokyo Olympics, UAE-based Indian entrepreneur Dr Shamsheer Vayalil has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore to him on Monday. 

Sreejesh who returns to India on Monday, will be presented the cash award at a special function to be held in Kochi. The Kerala player pulled off a stunning save in the last few seconds of the match that helped India claim bronze medal at Tokyo.

"Through his outstanding performance at the Olympics, Sreejesh has brought joy to Indians around the world. As a fellow Malayali, I take tremendous pride in his achievement. Thanks to his efforts, the interest in hockey has been renewed. His performance, along with that of the entire Indian hockey team, will serve
as encouragement for hundreds of youths in the country," said Dr. Shamsheer, who is the Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare, a leading healthcare provider in GCC nations and India.

While many organizations, including the BCCI, having declared cash awards for the hockey team, individually, this is the largest cash prize that has been announced for Sreejesh till date. Dr. Shamsheer also personally called up Sreejesh and congratulated him for his exemplary performance.

"Dr. Shamsheer has congratulated the entire team for this great achievement and offered his support to us. The announcement of the Rs 1 crore reward caught me by surprise. A reward for winning a medal in the Olympics is delightful," said Sreejesh.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PR Sreejesh Tokyo Olmpics Bronze medal India mens hockey team Dr Shamsheer Vayali
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp