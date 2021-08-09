NRI entrepreneur announces Rs 1 crore reward for hockey star PR Sreejesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Appreciating the heroics of Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper P R Sreejesh, who stood rock solid in front of the goalpost and ensured a bronze medal for India in Tokyo Olympics, UAE-based Indian entrepreneur Dr Shamsheer Vayalil has announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore to him on Monday.

Sreejesh who returns to India on Monday, will be presented the cash award at a special function to be held in Kochi. The Kerala player pulled off a stunning save in the last few seconds of the match that helped India claim bronze medal at Tokyo.

"Through his outstanding performance at the Olympics, Sreejesh has brought joy to Indians around the world. As a fellow Malayali, I take tremendous pride in his achievement. Thanks to his efforts, the interest in hockey has been renewed. His performance, along with that of the entire Indian hockey team, will serve

as encouragement for hundreds of youths in the country," said Dr. Shamsheer, who is the Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare, a leading healthcare provider in GCC nations and India.

While many organizations, including the BCCI, having declared cash awards for the hockey team, individually, this is the largest cash prize that has been announced for Sreejesh till date. Dr. Shamsheer also personally called up Sreejesh and congratulated him for his exemplary performance.

"Dr. Shamsheer has congratulated the entire team for this great achievement and offered his support to us. The announcement of the Rs 1 crore reward caught me by surprise. A reward for winning a medal in the Olympics is delightful," said Sreejesh.