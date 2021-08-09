STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Probably the most disheartened I've ever been, says golfer Aditi Ashok after missing out on Olympic medal

She said that is leaving Tokyo with 'bittersweet memories' as she tried her best till the very end in the event but still ended up missing out on a medal.

Published: 09th August 2021 10:30 AM

Aditi Ashok, of India, reacts after missing a putt on the 10th hole during the final round of the women's golf event at the 2020 Olympics at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe. (Photo | AP)

Aditi Ashok, of India, reacts after missing a putt on the 10th hole during the final round of the women's golf event at the 2020 Olympics at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: Indian golfer Aditi Ashok is "disheartened" at missing out on a medal after finishing fourth in the women's individual stroke play at the Tokyo Olympics.

The golfer gave a hundred per cent in her memorable fourth-place finish at Tokyo 2020.

She said that is leaving Tokyo with "bittersweet memories" as she tried her best till the very end in the event but still ended up missing out on a medal.

ALSO READ | Aditi Ashok to Abhinav Bindra: Heartbreaking instances when Indian athletes finished 4th at Olympics

"Leaving Tokyo with bittersweet memories. This is probably the most disheartened I have ever been after finishing 4th in a golf tournament I tried my best till the very end but golf is like that sometimes. You don't always get what you deserve, but you do get what you work for," Aditi Ashok tweeted.

The 23-year-old rolled in five birdies to be placed a famous fourth on fifteen-under 201 ahead of Australia's Hannah Green and Denmark's Pedersen who tied for fifth. The Indian finished the final day with 68 (-3) at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

This year the Games were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and all sports were played behind closed doors.

About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed in Tokyo Olympics. India recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze).

The Olympic Games came to end after a stunning closing ceremony at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium on Sunday. 

