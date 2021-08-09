STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With social media rife with talks on his biopic, this is what Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has to say

While many advocated on social media that Neeraj himself can play in his biopic, the star athlete just wants to focus on his game as of now.

Neeraj Chopra

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra feels there are more stories about his life that can be unearthed in the future and his biopic can wait as the Olympic gold medallist vows to focus on upcoming tournaments.

Neeraj Chopra on Saturday scripted history as he threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold at the Olympics. He began his quest for a medal with a massive throw of 87.03 meters and was leading the pack after the end of the first attempt. He bettered it with the second throw of 87.58m.

While many advocated on social media that Neeraj himself can play in his biopic, the star athlete just wants to focus on his game as of now.

"Don't know about the biopic. I want my focus to be on the game and after I stop playing these will look good," said Neeraj in a press conference.

"Then there will be a new story, having said that let me focus on my game too. Till an athlete is active, there should be no biopics and when my playing days are over we can think about that," he added.

ALSO READ | Tokyo Olympics: The seven wonders of India

Neeraj on Sunday dedicated his medal at the Tokyo Olympics to track and field legends Milkha Singh and PT Usha.

Milkha Singh, who passed away earlier this year, always had this dream of seeing an athlete win gold medal at the Olympics. Earlier, PT Usha came close to winning a medal at the 1984 Olympics, but she missed out by a whisker.

Explaining the reason behind such a move, Neeraj said, "I have watched a lot of videos of Milkha Singh ji talking about how he wanted someone from our country to go to the Olympics and do what he narrowly missed out on.

"As soon as I won and when the national anthem got played, I remembered that and this wish of his. It's sad that he is not with us anymore but his dream has been fulfilled. Even PT Usha ma'am had missed out on a medal by a whisker. She would have been happy now," he added.

Further talking about his next goal, Neeraj said, "I want to celebrate my win as of now, visit my home and if I train properly, I might play a competition later in the year and then focus on Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and world championship."

India won seven medals in the multi-sporting event, its best-ever performance. In the Tokyo 2020, Bajrang Punia (Bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) have also won medals.

