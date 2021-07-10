STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

After Tokyo, now Japan's Hokkaido region bans fans at Olympic football matches

Local governor Naomichi Suzuki announced the move late Friday night, reversing a decision a day earlier by Olympic organisers allowed some fans at competitions held elsewhere.

Published: 10th July 2021 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

People walk by a 3D video advertisement display of a giant cat that was recently installed in the famed Shinjuku shopping district in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TOKYO: Japan's northern Hokkaido region has decided to ban spectators at the Olympic football matches hosted in the area, expanding unprecedented steps to hold the Games mostly behind closed doors due to the pandemic.

Local governor Naomichi Suzuki announced the move late Friday night, reversing a decision a day earlier by Olympic organisers to ban spectators from events in the greater Tokyo region but allow some fans at competitions held elsewhere.

"All events to be held in Sapporo will take place with no spectators," Suzuki said in a written statement, referring to the five matches the regional capital is hosting.

The announcement came only a day after Tokyo 2020 and government officials said they would ban fans from events in the capital and surrounding areas, which will be under a virus emergency throughout the Games.

The pandemic-postponed Games will be the first to take place largely behind closed doors.

A handful of competitions will take place outside the capital, including Sapporo which will also host marathon and race walk events. Olympic and local officials have already asked the public not to come out to watch the races live.

Suzuki said he made the latest call about the football matches after assessing that anti-pandemic measures proposed by the organisers were insufficient and would not limit flows of people from Tokyo, which is seeing a rapidly increasing wave of infections.

Organisers had pushed to allow up to 50 percent capacity audience or fewer than 10,000 people in Sapporo Dome.

Hokkaido itself has long struggled to control coronavirus infections. But it is planning to end its three-week quasi-state of emergency after this weekend.

"The decision was made to ease concerns and to secure safety and security for local residents as our primary focus. I ask for understanding," Suzuki said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Japan Lockdown Japan Emergency Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2020 Olympics Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp