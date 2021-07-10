STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Long wait in immigration without food and water: Narinder Batra expresses concerns on arrival in Tokyo

Narinder Batra was informed of the inconveniences the athletes from other countries are facing on landing in Tokyo by the Indian Chef De mission on Friday.

Published: 10th July 2021 02:04 PM

People wearing face masks walk past the logo of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games near the Shimbashi train station. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IOA President Narinder Batra on Saturday highlighted fresh concerns that India's Olympic-bound athletes may face on arrival in Tokyo, including spending long hours in immigration without food and water.

He has raised the issue to the Games' organisers ahead of the Indian contingent's departure.

"Important issues brought to my notice from Chef De Mission meeting on July 9. Same issue was highlighted in the meeting by different countries including Czech , those who arrived at Narita airport," Batra said in a statement.

"They have to wait for 4 HRS, before the immigration process to begin and they waited for three hours to board the transport. No food and no water was provided."

"Germany highlighted the Volunteer services are almost non existent," the statement read.

The first batch of India's Olympic-bound athletes is set to depart for Tokyo on July 17.

More than 120 athletes are bound for the Games.

"Sharing with all of you so that you are mentally prepared for what you may very likely expect at the airport until you reach the Village, these Games are being held under extra ordinary circumstances and we should try to support Japan and go through everything with a smile," Batra said.

Addressing the concerns raised by Batra, the organisers said "The issue has been raised today to the organising committee. They will work on it with the government to make sure it does not happen anymore."

In view of the raging COVID-19 cases, the Tokyo Olympics will be held under a state of emergency in Japan without spectators from July 23 to August 8.

