Olympics: Contracting COVID can cost athletes' medal prospects, says rules

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Track and field athletes who are unable to feature in a particular phase of competition after testing positive for COVID-19 during the Tokyo Olympics will be replaced by the next-best placed competitor from the previous round, according to the Sport-Specific Regulations (SSR) announced on Sunday.

The regulations developed by the International Olympic Committee and the international federations said the athletes unable to compete due to COVID-19 reasons will not be disqualified and will be marked as DNS (Did Not Start).

"As track and field events are held over multiple days, in case of an athlete being unable to compete because of a positive COVID-19 case, in track events the best next-best placed athletes from the previous round will be brought forward to replace that athlete in the next phase," the regulations said.

"For the field events where possible athletes unable to compete in the final will be replaced with the next best placed athlete."

These rules will, however, not be applied in 10,000m race, marathon and race walk events which are either direct final events or single races.

In these cases, the races will happen with one athlete less.

"The exception is for the 10,000m which is a direct final and takes place as a single race and therefore the results of the daily COVID-19 test will determine if an athlete can start, otherwise the event will go ahead with one less athlete "The minimum level of results of the athlete with a positive COVID-19 test will be recognised."

The SSRs are contingency plans that will be activated in case a confirmed case appears so that all stakeholders are ready to implement these and not impact the athletes or delay the competition.

"The implementation is subject to the individual circumstances of each situation and in particular the timing at which the COVID-19 cases are confirmed relative to the start of the respective competition impacted, as well as the applicable International Federation's rules and regulations."

India has named a 26-member athletics team for the Olympics which opens on July 23.

The athletics competition will be held from July 30 to August 8.

Avinash Sable (men's 3000m steeplechase round 1), Dutee Chand (women's 100m round 1) and men's 4x400m relay (round 1) will feature on the first day of athletics competition.

If a wrestler contracts COVID-19 infection ahead of his title clash during the Tokyo Olympics, the losing semi-finalist will get a shot at gold medal, according to the regulations published for the Games by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

However, there was no clarity as to what will happen to the finalist, who was at least assured of a silver medal.

The wrestling competition in 18 weight categories -- six each in freestyle, women and greco-roman -- will begin from August 1.

India will field seven wrestlers, including four women.

The IOC published the Sports Specific Regulations (SSR) for all the sporting disciplines on Saturday to make it clear what happens of the athletes get infection during the competition.

"In Wrestling, if an athlete is not able to compete due to COVID-19, the athlete will not be disqualified and will be marked as 'DNS' (Did Not Start). The opponent receives a bye into the next round," the regulations stated.

"In case the athlete has reached the final and is no longer able to compete due to COVID-19 the athlete eliminated in the respective semi-final will fill the vacant place and compete in the final," it added.

As of now India is set to field a women's doubles team of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina in the tennis competition of the Games.

As per the regulations for tennis, the IOC clarified that,"athletes unable to start the competition due to COVID-19 will not be disqualified and will be marked as DNS."

"In case the athlete has started the competition and can no longer compete due to COVID-19 will be marked as W/O (walkover). The opponent will receive a bye and the minimum result of the athlete is protected."

The men's doubles team of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan has missed the cut and were fifth alternate team till recently to enter the field in case of withdrawals.

No singles player has made the cut.