STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Olympic countdown: Manpreet Singh, the backbone of the Indian team

Though the World Cup is a little later, in January 2023, Manpreet Singh would be hoping to at least chase the Olympic medal in Japan.

Published: 12th July 2021 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Indian men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh

Indian men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Manpreet Singh has had a successful stint as Indian skipper in the last few years, helping the team win the Asia Cup 2017, Asian Champions Trophy in 2018, FIH Series Final in 2019, and reaching the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

The Jalandhar-born 29-year-old halfback was also part of the team that won the Asian Games gold medal in 2014 at Incheon and bronze at the Jakarta Asian Games four years later; two silver medals in the Champions Trophy and a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The big wins missing from his collection are the FIH Hockey World Cup and the Olympics.

Though the World Cup is a little later, in January 2023, Manpreet would be hoping to at least chase the Olympic medal in Japan.

Captain of the men's team for the Tokyo Olympics, Manpreet will be participating in his third Olympics and hoping that it brings luck to his team.

Born on June 26, 1992, in a family of farmers in Mithapur near Jalandhar, Manpreet, who lists former Indian captain and defender Pargat Singh as his idol, says he is lucky to be playing hockey.

His family was against him taking up hockey and one day his mother locked Manpreet, then 10, in a room to prevent him from playing the game. Persuaded by his childhood coach, Manpreet not only got to play hockey, but his family became his biggest supporter and fan.

So much so that when Manpreet lost his father in 2016, he rushed back from the Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia but was persuaded by his mother to return to action as soon as possible.

The hallmark of Manpreet's game is his cool demeanour under pressure. He will need to show that qualify in ample measure at the Olympics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manpreet Singh Indian hockey Hockey India Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp