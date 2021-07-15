STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IOA chief Narinder Batra says Indian officials in Tokyo happy with arrangements

The officials will receive the first batch of the Indian Contingent of 90 in the Village, when it lands in Tokyo on July 18.

Published: 15th July 2021 04:57 PM

Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra

Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra on Thursday said the IOA officials who have landed in Tokyo ahead of the Olympic Games have found the facilities to be very good and some "dining hall issues" have also been resolved for the contingent.

"From India Chef de Mission Mr B P Baishya, Dy Chef de Mission and COVID Liasion Officer Dr Prem Verma, Contingent Doctor and additional CLO Dr Arun Basil and Jt Director Indian Olympic Association Mr George arrived in the Games Village on 14th July," Batra said.

"I was informed by Dy Chef de Mission that the stay arrangements at the Games Village are very good and the Dining Hall issues, as India is one of the 14 Countries with extra conditions, also stand resolved," Batra added but did not elaborate the details of the resolution.

The Indian athletes will have to undergo three days of hard quarantine after arriving in Tokyo and the IOA had raised concerns about how their meals would be managed during the time.

The athletes will also have to go through rigorous testing during the Games.

The mega-event is being held from July 23 to August 8 under strict health safety protocols and sans crowds amid the raging pandemic.

Tokyo, on Wednesday, recorded more than 1,000 cases for the first time since January.

