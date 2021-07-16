STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

It'll take a while before India wins another Olympic tennis medal: Leander Paes

Leander Paes, winner of multiple Grand Slam titles, has said it will take a while before India can win an Olympic medal in tennis.

Published: 16th July 2021 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes

18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Leander Paes, winner of multiple Grand Slam titles, has said it will take a while before India can win an Olympic medal in tennis.

"It is going to be a while before we win another medal in tennis," said Paes, who won a bronze at Atlanta 1996, India's only Olympic medal in tennis.

"[It's] because I feel that the competition in our sport in both the men's game and the women's game is so fierce, because the physical fitness and the mental toughness it takes, let alone the tennis technique, I feel it is going to take a while to build another Olympic champion in tennis," Paes told The Week.

"Really, it is about building a tennis champion. It is not about wishing a prayer and hope someone will come around and win it. It takes a whole lifetime, perseverance and knowledge and belief and hard work. In tennis, it will take a while," said the 44-year-old player, who has won eight doubles and 10 mixed doubles Grand Slam titles.

Paes is currently holidaying in Goa and is accompanied by actress Kim Sharma, a fact confirmed by Pousada by the Beach, a restaurant in Calangute.

The restaurant posted a picture of the two together on its Instagram account with a statement, "Biscuit & Chai hosting Leander Paes and Kim Sharma at Pousada by the Beach."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leander Paes Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Games Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp