Sumit Nagal has qualified for Tokyo Olympics, confirms AITA Secretary General Anil Dhupar

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal has qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics on the basis of withdrawals in the men's singles.

Published: 16th July 2021 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian ace tennis player Sumit Nagal has qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics on the basis of withdrawals in the men's singles.

All India Tennis Association (AITA) Secretary General Anil Dhupar confirmed to ANI that Sumit Nagal has qualified on the basis of withdrawals.

"Yes, he has qualified but we have to look at many things. Due to withdrawals, Sumit Nagal has become eligible this mail we have got, now we will talk to Sumit. We are already in the process, will talk to him if it's possible for him because the notice is very short. If it works for him accordingly, we will respond to the concerned authority," he added.

The 23-year-old currently sits at 154 in the ATP Ranking. He achieved career-high No. 122 on August 24 2020 after reaching Prague, CZE Challenger QF. Broke into Top 200 on July 29, 2019 after qualifying at Hamburg. Earned 1st ranking point at age 16 on November 25, 2013.

Nagal has also captured ATP Challenger Tour titles at 2017 Bangalore and 2019 Buenos Aires.

If Sumit manages to fly to Tokyo, then the Indian tennis contingent will represent the nation in two events as earlier this month, Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina were confirmed to represent India in women's doubles at the upcoming Olympics after entries were officially announced.

Sania is now set to become the first female athlete to represent India at four Olympics when she features at the Tokyo 2020, slated to get underway from July 23 while Ankita Raina will be making her debut at the showpiece event.

