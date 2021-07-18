STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Mirabai Chanu: Indian weightlifting's lone ranger at Tokyo

What had led to Chanu's downfall in the Rio Games — the clean and jerk — has now become her strength.

Published: 18th July 2021 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has emerged as a strong contender in the women's 49kg category in the run-up to the Olympics, making her one of the brightest medal prospects at the Tokyo Games.

The lone Indian weightlifter to qualify for the Tokyo Games, Chanu will be eager to make amends for the disappointing show at the 2016 Rio Olympics where she had failed to record a legal lift in any of her three attempts in clean and jerk and thus could not get an overall total in women's 48kg.

PTI takes a look at Chanu's strengths and weaknesses ahead of the Tokyo Games.

Chanu's comeback from the dismal show at the Rio Games five years ago has been a remarkable one, to say the least.

Not only did she silence her detractors by winning the gold in the world championship in 2017 and the Commonwealth Games a year later, the diminutive Manipuri also overcame an unspecified back problem, which marred her progress in 2018, and changed her weight category to 49kg from her original 48 kg after the international federation decided to introduce new categories in the sport in the run up to the Tokyo Games.

What had led to her downfall in the Rio Games -- the clean and jerk -- has now become Chanu's strength.

The 26-year-old has consistently improved in the section to stay in contention for medals at top events.

In fact, Chanu currently holds the world record in clean and jerk in the women's 49kg category.

She successfully heaved 119kg in the Asian Championship, her last tournament ahead of the Tokyo Games, in April to win the gold medal in the section and an overall bronze.

The performance is bound to boost her confidence when she heads into the weightlifting arena on July 24.

While Chanu's superior display in clean and jerk has helped her stay at par with her opponents in recent tournaments, her performance in the snatch event has often proved to be her Achilles heel.

The 26-year-old has, self-admittedly, struggled while lifting weights in the snatch due to her shoulder injury.

At the recent Asian Championships, Chanu failed to hoist 85kg in her first two snatch attempts and was in danger of getting knocked out of the competition before she successfully heaved 86kg in her final attempt.

However, the effort was a whopping 10kg less than Chinese lifter Hou Zhihui's world record lift of 96kg at the same competition.

Chanu's personal best in snatch is 88kg, which she lifted at the national championship in February last year.

Chanu is aware of her weakness and has been working on it with Dr Aaron Horschig, a former weightlifter turned physical therapist and strength and conditioning coach.

She has reached Tokyo after undergoing a 50-day training stint in St Louis, USA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mirabai Chanu Tokyo Olympics Weightlifting
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp