IOC reassures sturdiness of sustainable cardboard beds at Olympics Village

By ANI

TOKYO: International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday reassured that the sustainable cardboard beds are sturdy for athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Village.

There were several reports claiming that the beds were deliberately made flimsy to avoid intimacy among athletes. Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan then filmed himself jumping repeatedly on a bed to prove that the beds are sturdy.

"The beds are meant to be anti-sex. They're made out of cardboard, yes, but apparently, they're meant to break with sudden movements. It's fake -- fake news!" said McClenaghan in the video he posted on Twitter.

The official Twitter handle of the Olympics was also quick to thank Rhys for debunking this myth as they wrote, "Thanks for debunking the myth. You heard it first from @TeamIreland gymnast @McClenaghanRhys -- the sustainable cardboard beds are sturdy! #Tokyo2020."

In January, manufacturer Airweave had said that the beds at the Games Village can withstand a weight of 200 kilos (440 pounds) and have been through rigorous stress tests, after Australian basketball player Andrew Bogut queried their durability.

The postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics are going ahead from July 23 and will award 339 medals across 33 sports at 42 venues across Japan. Some 11,500 athletes are due to take part in the showpiece event, with a gender balance split of 51 per cent male and 49 per cent female.