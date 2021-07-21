STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Chef de Mission meeting: Olympics to go ahead, six officials from each nation to be allowed at opening

Two days out from the opening ceremony of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, the total Games-related COVID-19 infections have risen to 67.

Published: 21st July 2021 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Olympic Association Secretary General Rajeev Mehta

Indian Olympic Association Secretary General Rajeev Mehta (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

TOKYO: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Secretary General Rajeev Mehta has stated that in the meeting of Chef de Mission of all the participating nations, it has been reiterated that the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead.

"In the meeting of Chef de Mission of all the participating nations, it has been reiterated that Tokyo Olympics will go ahead. Only six officials from each participating nation will be allowed to be present at the opening ceremony," Rajeev Mehta told ANI.

This comes a day after the head of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee Toshiro Muto didn't completely rule out the possibility of the cancellation of the Olympic Games amid the COVID-19 scare.

"We will continue discussions if there is a spike in cases," BBC quoted Muto as a saying when asked at a press conference if the Games might be cancelled even at this late stage.

"At this point, the coronavirus cases may rise or fall, so we will think about what we should do when the situation arises."

The Olympics will end on August 8, with the Paralympic Games due to start on August 24 and will end on September 5.

Two days out from the opening ceremony of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, the total Games-related COVID-19 infections have risen to 67.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp