Olympics heartbreak as six Poland athletes sent home from Tokyo due to registration error

All of Poland's Olympic swimmers, except Kasia Wasick who was not yet in Tokyo, have signed an open letter calling for the entire board of the Polish Swimming Federation to resign immediately.

Poland's team wait for medial test related to COVID-19 on their arrival for Tokyo 2020 Olympics at Narita international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Sunday, July 18, 2021

Poland's team wait for medial test related to COVID-19 on their arrival for Tokyo 2020 Olympics at Narita international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Six Poland swimmers flew back to Warsaw from Tokyo on Sunday with their Olympic dreams in tatters.

The unfortunate group - all relay swimmers - had only just arrived in Tokyo as part of the 23-strong Polish contingent when they received news of an error by the Polish Swimming Federation in the qualification submission process.

An administrative mistake meant that Poland had infringed Olympic rules by overfilling their roster of permitted athletes, so a decision had to be made on who to send home.

All of Poland's Olympic swimmers, with the exception of sprint ace Kasia Wasick, reportedly only because she is not yet in Tokyo, have signed an open letter calling for the entire board of the Polish Swimming Federation to resign immediately.

"Polish swimming - both in the eyes of the public and potential sponsors - has been exposed as a laughing stock," reads the letter.

