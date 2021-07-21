STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

UN and IOC launch stamps to honour role of sport for peace

The United Nations and International Olympic Committee launched a series of stamps to honour the role of sport for peace.

Published: 21st July 2021 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Olympics Rings

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: The United Nations and International Olympic Committee (IOC) launched a series of stamps to honour the role of sport for peace.

The United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA), in partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has created a series of stamps to commemorate the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and the shared values of the two organisations and to highlight sport's contribution to peace around the world.

The six stamp sheets feature the Olympic sports of sailing, baseball, judo, diving, equestrian, and golf. The designs of both the stamps and the souvenir sheets were illustrated by Japanese artist Satoshi Hashimoto, as per the release.

Three souvenir sheets feature the Olympic rings and a dove of peace with the slogan "Sport for peace" in English, French and German, with the following text:

"The United Nations and the International Olympic Committee share the universal values of respect, solidarity and peace and work through sport to build a more peaceful and better world. Together, they promote the Olympic Truce, in a spirit of global peace, tolerance and understanding during the Olympic and Paralympic Games."

The stamps will be released on July 23, 2021, to celebrate the start of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IOC International Olympic Committee United Nations
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp