Forgotten road talking point in Tokyo Olympic shooter Saurabh Chaudhary’s village

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Kalina is a village in Meerut district of western Uttar Pradesh. Well known in immediate vicinities, the village could soon become a household name in India, if its favourite son finishes on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics. Kalina is home to pistol shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, one of the country’s brightest medal prospects at the Games.

Residents of Kalina will root for the Youth Olympics and junior world championship gold medallist not only because he is one of them. They will pray for his success also because if he wins a medal on the biggest stage, a long-standing demand of the villagers may become a reality. The village has a brick road running through it, a lifeline of sorts, which needs attention. Promises of making it a concrete stretch after Chaudhary won gold at the 2018 Asian Games have not been fulfilled. After repeated unsuccessful requests, villagers have got so fed up that they have stopped reminding the district administration of the assurance it had given.

“Three years back, when Saurabh won gold medal at Asian Games, he was felicitated. At the function, the then Sub Divisional Magistrate announced a proper concrete road, which is yet to be delivered. Every resident of this village, which houses around 2,800 voters, is praying for a gold for Saurabh. His Olympic glory might finally break the slumber of the local administration and get us a proper concrete road,” said newly-elected village pradhan Manoj Kumar.

Kalina has a population of about 4,500 and for every journey outside the village they have to use this road. It is used also for intra-village travel. The one kilometre stretch which looks like a cobbled alley was built four or five decades ago. There has been no maintenance or repairing at regular intervals and currently the road is in bad shape due to the monsoon. Villagers have no option but to use it and there have been reports of minor mishaps and people suffering injuries.

“Our village has given many of its sons to the Indian army. We also produced district and state level kabbadi and volleyball players. The rise of Saurabh has given our village a new identity. His success at the Olympics might finally lead to the road being upgraded. It is vital for us, as it connects the entrance and exit points of the village. Even the best of SUVs struggle on that stretch,” said social activist and Saurabh’s distant relative Satbir Singh.

Saurabh’s farmer father Jagmohan Singh Siwach is also disappointed that the village has not got the promised road. “I still remember, the then Sub Divisional Magistrate announcing a proper road to connect the entry and exits of the village to mark Saurabh’s Asian Games success. But fulfilment of that promise remains a pipe dream. Villagers have to face great difficulty, particularly during the rainy season while travelling on this road.”

The village has grand plans of watching Saurabh in action in Tokyo. “We’re planning to put up a big screen outside Saurabh’s house for live telecast of our village hero’s Olympic journey. The public address system I use to convey important information to villagers at the main points in the village will be used for live commentary of Saurabh’s event. We’re sure Saurabh will come home with gold,” said village pradhan Kumar. (Concluded)