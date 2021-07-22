STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics: IOA announces Rs 75 lakh cash award for gold medal winners

The IOA has recommended cash awards for Gold Rs 75 lakhs for Silver Rs 40 lakhs Bronze Rs 25 lakhs to the medal winners.

Published: 22nd July 2021 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra (File Photo| EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Thursday announced cash awards to the medal winners and concerned participating National Sports Federations (NSF) of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo, Japan.

In a bid to support and encourage the athletes of the Indian Olympic team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the IOA has recommended cash awards for Gold Rs 75 lakhs for Silver Rs 40 lakhs Bronze Rs 25 lakhs to the medal winners.

It also recommended a sum of Rs 1 lakh to each athlete representing the country at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The IOA has also acknowledged the suggestions of its advisory group that a bonus of Rs 25 lakh will be given to each participating National Sports Federations and further support of Rs 30 lakh to each medal-winning NSFs of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Besides this, a support of Rs 15 lakhs each will be received by other members of National Sports Federations. The advisory group, recognising the contributions of the athletes and the support staff, has also recommended a pocket allowance of USD 50 per day to each member of the Indian contingent for their actual days of stay in Tokyo.

The member State Olympic Associations of the Indian Olympic Association will also receive a sum of Rs 15 lakh each, as a contribution from IOA towards developing sports infrastructure in the states and in encouraging more athletes to take up sports and realizing their dreams of representing the country in global sports events.

While making the official announcement, IOA Secretary General, Rajeev Mehta said, "The Indian Olympic Association understands the hardships faced by the athletes and the federations and felt that support and aid is required by all National Sports Federations, State Olympic Associations and most importantly the athletes, after having overcome the hurdles and hard times during the coronavirus pandemic since March last year."

With 127 athletes, Tokyo Olympics will see India's highest-ever playing contingent competing. Tokyo Olympics will begin on Friday and the Games will run up to August 8 this year. The event was slated to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

