STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

All I wish is people pray for all the athletes in this Olympics: Kento Momota

Kento Momota has stated he can hardly imagine how the Tokyo 2020 Olympics would go amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 23rd July 2021 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

BWF World Number One Kento Momota

BWF World Number One Kento Momota (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: World number one Japanese Badminton player Kento Momota has stated he can hardly imagine how the Tokyo 2020 Olympics would go amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

These comments from Momota have come on the inaugural day of the 32nd Summer Olympic Games which will kick start on Friday with a grand opening ceremony at the National Stadium here in Tokyo.

In a heartfelt message on Twitter he wrote, "Tokyo Olympics 2021 will begin soon. We were supposed to welcome people from all over the world, and we would have liked them to learn good things about Japanese cultures and enjoy, "Omotenashi", (the Japanese way of hospitality)."

"However, I can hardly imagine how this Olympics would go under the coronavirus pandemic. I understand that we all have mixed feelings about this one."

"I couldn't get this point without all my supporters includes my family and friends. I also have much appreciation for the people in Fukushima who give me a place to play badminton while they have been coping with the disaster. That is why I was looking forward to playing badminton at this Olympics. I also wished for fans to see a game closer because fans cheer me up when I play games."

"Even if people would not be at the game, I always appreciate what the supporters have given me, and I move forward because I'd like to live up to all my supporter's expectations. All I wish is people pray for all the athletes in this Olympics. In any circumstances, your supports will make us move," he said in a statement.

The 26-year-old Kento is two times World Champion, two times Asian Championship winner, and has one All England title. In his home court, he will be hoping to bag that elusive gold for his nation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kento Momota ​Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp