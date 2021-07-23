Focus on Tokyo Olympics: Former rifle ace Anjali Bhagwat wants shooters to detach themselves from outcome

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

Anjali Bhagwat needs no introduction. The former rifle ace is considered to be one of the best shooters India has produced, having returned with many medals during her decorated career, especially in the late 90s and early 2000s. In the process, she created numerous records and inspired many to take up the sport. With a record 15 shooters from the country geared up to take part in the Tokyo Olympics, the three-time Olympian is backing the shooters to leave a notable impression.

Anjali's optimism stems from the fact that Indians have found a new edge in recent years. Young shooters like Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker and Elavenil Valarivan have punched above their weight to outwit more-experienced rivals on a regular basis in top international competitions. The rest of the shooters have also raised their standards and have a fair chance of climbing the podium. However, the former World No 1 does not want to get into predictions, especially in the individual events.

"As far as individual events are concerned, it's difficult to pick the favourite because it depends on that particular day. Take Jitu Rai's case for example. He was in good form, he shot well and qualified for the final but he could not do well in the final. He was under pressure. It depends on how the shooter can retain a positive mindset and on how he/she tries to be in that moment. But we have many talented shooters like Saurabh, Manu, Elavenil, Rahi Sarnobat, Yashaswini Singh Deswal," Anjali, in a virtual interaction organised by Sony Sports, said.

Her reservations against making predictions is entirely understandable. Apart from Jitu, 11 other shooters had entered the 2016 Rio Games with tall hopes but returned empty handed. Pressure at the highest stage could be mind-numbing. Apart from the individual events, the shooters will also be taking part in the mixed events. And Anjali is bullish about the shooters' chances in the latter.

"I'm very sure about the mixed team events, where Saurabh/Manu and Divyansh/Elavenil will be taking part. They are strong contenders. All four have reached World No 1 in their respective events," she noted.

The first Indian shooter to reach the final stage at the Olympics — she was one of the finalists at 2000 Sydney Olympics —- she is hopeful that the youngsters don't get overawed by the surroundings. She wants them to stick to their guns. "By the time you reach the Olympics, you should stick to your plans. You have invested years of hard work and dedication. The first thought on the day is vital. They should try and enter the field with confidence, they should try and enjoy their performance rather than taking pressure and thinking about the result. If the shooters can detach themselves from the outcome, I'm sure they will be able to perform at their peak. And if the peak matches their medal tally, it will be a bonus."

