Prabodh Tirkey to Padmini Rout: Sports icons wish Indian contingent success at Tokyo Olympics

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

Pramod Bhagat, Olympics contingent World No-1 Para badminton

Pramod Bhagat

For the first I am going to take part in Paralympics this year. I feel honored to represent my country. Like me all the athletes are feeling awesome and eager to put their best in the Tokyo Olympic Games. My state Odisha has became the sports center of our country.

The State Government is taking all possible steps to provide best of the facility to the players. I am confident that in future many more players from our State will be a part of national team. Tough time has passed and that made us all stronger than ever. Now it’s time to show some great skills at Tokyo. Cheer4india!

Upendra Kumar Mohanty, Rugby

Olympics has always been the pinnacle of sporting events and India has always sent its contingent with a lot of expectations.

Upendra Kumar Mohanty

The pressure on athletes to deliver is high. In recent times, India has shown its capabilities and strength in events like the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, but has not been able to make an impact at the Olympics. India at Tokyo will have its biggest representation with 119 athletes (67 male and 52 female).

The medal prospects seem bright this time with disciplines like shooting, wrestling, boxing, archery, hockey and badminton having strong contenders. As far as Odisha is concerned, men and women hockey teams have a sizable Odia presence and prospects of achieving medal is high. Odisha’s Pramod Bhagat is a bright star for the Paralympic events and his dominance in badminton is unparalleled.

The Odisha government’s promised financial incentive will also go a long way to motivate players. Hope we see spectacular performances from our sportspersons as we wish them good luck.

Prabodh Tirkey, Hockey

Prabodh Tirkey

We as players always have a dream to be the part of Indian contigent for Olympic games. It’s our responsibility to put our best to clinch a medal for our country. This time our men’s hockey team is in their best of the forms.

So I am hopeful for a podium finish. Our defense is very strong with the presence of Rupindarpal Singh, Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas, though we will miss the experiences of Ramandip Singh, SV Sunil and Akashdeep Singh in the front line. Now Indian team is getting enough support from the overseas coaches and trainers.

To motivate the players, Odisha government announced cash awards for winners and also Rs 15 lakh for each Olympic participant from the state. I believe, when you are in Olympics, don’t t think about anything, go for the win. All my good wishes to Odisha players.

Suvendu Panda, National U-16 Football coach

Suvendu Panda

All those representing our country have focus, discipline, hard work, goal setting and, of course, the thrill of finally achieving the medal.

Getting selected and representing 140 million population itself is a victory, it’s all about the journey, not the outcome.

During practice sessions, most players must have undergone scary and unpredictable phase due to extraordinary pandemic period. Despite all odds, the members sure would be having strong determination and dedication to perform and find a place on the podium. It is a fact that all will not clinch medals, but it is about trying to win.

The games teach you many lessons, which can help the policy makers, coaches, people involved in promotion of the sports and games to evolve and incorporate essential facilities to empower our participants to match the world class players in future events. As millions of Indians I too wish the Indian Olympic contingent 2021 all success.

Valena Valentina, Karate

Valena Valentina

Bande Utkal Janani! Finally the long wait ends. As the 23rd Olympic games commence today, the dreams of many players will come true.

The 119 stalwart participants, including five from Odisha, representing India in various events have put in dedication, zeal and energy to perform their best despite the Coronavirus threat.

For the karate karatekas world over, the games this year is special as karate, for the first time has been recognized a part of the Olympics.

Pray Lord Jagannath to bestow them with energy to clinch medals. All the best Odisha, India!

Amiya Kumar Mallick, Sprinter

Amiya Kumar Mallick

Toiling through years and the pandemic affected season, each sportsperson made efforts to maintain emotional, mental and physical equilibrium.

Talent and dedication lead to hardwork that help achieve dreams.

Every sportsperson is a combined result of all these.

The Indian contingent at Olympics is hopeful and also confident fly the Tricolour high at the grand podium.

I extend my wishes to each and every individual including team sports to ‘Conquer thy dreams, go for glory ,nation will always be proud of you.’

Rabindra Kumar Parida, Secretary Odisha State Table Tennis Association

Rabindra Kumar Parida

I wish the Olympic-bound Indian athletes the very best for the upcoming Tokyo 2020. We, the sports lovers are eagerly waiting to see the performance of our players as well as the athletes of the world.

Olympics inspire. More and more youngsters get inspired to take up the sports. It is an appropriate time for the parents to motivate their children to watch the Olympic Games and take up sports. It is easier for children to be motivated when they enjoy the activity.

As a Table Tennis fan, I am sure all the table tennis players of our state will enjoy the game during this Olympics and hopefully more and more youngsters will be attracted towards this game. I wish the Indian contingent to be the best and win more medals. Best of luck Team India!

Padmini Rout, International Master, Chess

Padmini Rout

I am excited about the Tokyo Olympic games to start. Sporting events are sure to bring us much joy during this pandemic.

Olympics are special as it happens every four years and I am glad its happening.

I will be keenly be following the events this time although simultaneously we are having the FIDE World Chess Cup and there are some amazing games happening there.

I will be following hockey, athletics, gymnastics, badminton, swimming and TT very keenly.

Looking forward to Dutee Chand’s races. I hope we will win many medals. I will be cheering for the Indian team throughout.

Lazarus Barla, Hockey

Lazarus Barla

Olympic is a dream for every athlete and the journey to be a part of the national team takes a lot of effort and hard work.

I am sure Team India will give it’s best shot at Tokyo Olympics and bring home many more laurels this time.

While I wish all the Tokyo bound athletes all the best, I convey my special wishes to the Odisha champs who are representing India this time.

Am sure both the men’s and women’s hockey team can go for a podium finish at Tokyo.

Let’s all cheer for India. Am sure Japan Government will be adhering to strict Covid protocols to keep threats at bay.

Rachita Mistry, Athlete

Rachita Mistry

I was the first Odia sprinter to qualify for 100m and Relay at the Sydney Olympic games 2000.

Of all sporting events, the Olympics come with the greatest pressure and nothing can match the gut-wrenching anxiety. Some athletes perform their best under the pressure.

But for me I fall short of expectations when placed under intense spotlight.

I wanted to finish my career with a personal best performance, but unfortunately running against the world’s best sprinters of the planet, made me extremely nervous and was unable to perform my best. Wishing our team the best of luck!

Anuradha Biswal Routray, Athlete

Anuradha Biswal Routray

Being first Olympian of Odisha I feel very proud that six athletes have qualified for Tokyo 2020. Dutee, Deep Grace, Namita in women’s and Amit, Birendra in men’s besides para athlete Pramod Bhagat. Many many congratulations to all of them.

Each and every athlete awaits and trains for Olympics for years and now is the time to prove.

Be fearless , strong and believe that “I am the best and I will give my 100 percent, I have crores of Indians supporting behind.”

Take proper food, rest, care of your health and be prepared physically and mentally. I wish the Indian contingent all the best, good luck!

Debasish Mohanty, BCCI selector

Debasish Mohanty

Winning and losing are the two parts of every sporting discipline, but winning an Olympic medal is the best of the best reward for a player.

To reach the top five countries of the Olympic medal tally, we start our preparation 10 to 15 years ahead of the event. Cricket has been a sport at the modern Summer Olympic Games.

The only time it has been played was at the 1900 Summer Olympics contest when the Great Britain won the gold medal. In our country, cricket is a religion. I hope cricket will be a part of Olympic Games again. My best wishes to the players representing our country in the biggest platform of sport.