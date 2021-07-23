STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: AFI decide against withdrawing M Sreeshankar, KT Irfan from contingent

Sumariwalla also said the coaches of both athletes had been spoken to about the lacklustre form in the trials.

Published: 23rd July 2021 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Indian race-walker KT Irfan

Indian race-walker KT Irfan (Photo | AFI Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Athletics Federation of India (AFI) selection committee on Friday decided, after great consideration, against withdrawing the entries of long jumper M Sreeshankar and 20km race walking athlete KT Irfan from the Tokyo Olympics.

The committee decided to let them proceed to Tokyo for the Olympic Games. In an emergency meeting, despite the strong opinion that both athletes should be withdrawn after they under-performed in the trials in Bengaluru, the committee considered that the federation had called only for trials to assess fitness and not form and arrived at the unanimous decision to not pull the two athletes out of the squad.

AFI President Adille J Sumariwalla said the selection committee had recommended that there be a National Championship ahead of all major events and that athletes would need to perform in that selection meet.

"The selectors were of the view that athletes, especially those who meet qualification standards early, need to compete in the final selection trial and show their performance," he said in an official release.

Sumariwalla also said the coaches of both athletes had been spoken to about the lacklustre form in the trials.

"The coaches have promised that their respective athletes would give their best in Tokyo. Sreeshankar's father and coach has assured of good performance from his athlete. If athletes do not perform well in the Olympics, we will take action against them," he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AFI Athletics Federation of India Tokyo Olympics. Indian athletes M Sreeshankar KT Irfan
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp