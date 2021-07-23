STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics: MC Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh lead Indian contingent in Parade of Nations during Opening Ceremony

Twenty-five members from the Indian contingent attended the Opening Ceremony amid the COVID-19 concerns in the Japanese capital.

Published: 23rd July 2021 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

MC Mery Kom and Manpreet Singh carry the Indian flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO:  Five-time world champion Mary Kom and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh led the way as India made its way at the Parade of Nations during the Opening Ceremony of Tokyo Olympics on Friday here at the Japan National Stadium.

Back home, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur was also seen waving the Indian flag as the Indian contingent made its way into the stadium.

ALSO READ | Pandemic-hit Tokyo Olympics kicks off with glittering opening ceremony 

Ankita Raina was added to the list of players who attended the event on Friday evening while Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal from the Table Tennis team did not attend the Ceremony. Amit, Ashish Kumar, Mary Kom were among the eight boxers who were present at the function along with six Indian officials.

After much debate on the fate of the Tokyo Olympics thanks to the COVID-19 situation, the Games were finally declared open on Friday as fireworks kickstarted the Opening Ceremony here at the Japan National Stadium.

With the emergence of COVID-19, many athletes had to train for the showpiece event in isolation and this was the highlight during the Opening Ceremony as performers showed how they have been connected by their hope and shared passion.

After the fireworks and lighting show, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach was welcomed on the stage. The IOC had decided that only six officials will be allowed per contingent. 

ALSO WATCH | From running barefoot to Tokyo Olympics, Madurai athlete Revathi is an inspiration

