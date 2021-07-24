STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo 2020: Saurabh Chaudhary finishes seventh in 10m pistol final after shining in qualifications

The Indian ace shot 137.4 to be eliminated in the seventh place, an hour after topping the qualifications with a mind-blowing performance at the Asaka Range.

Published: 24th July 2021 12:47 PM

Saurabh Chaudhary of India, pauses as he competes in the men's 10-meter air pistol at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Indian medal hope Saurabh Chaudhary could not replicate the form he displayed in the qualifications to finish a disappointing seventh in the men's 10m air pistol final at the Tokyo Olympics here on Saturday.

Chaudhary did not get off to the best of starts and, with a score of 47.7, was placed eighth in the standings after the first five shots.

The Asian Games and Youth Olympics gold-medallist was positioned sixth after the 12th shot, with a score of 117.2.

He managed to survive the first elimination round but could not sustain that for long as the fancied Indian shooting team got off to a disappointing start in the Japanese capital.

