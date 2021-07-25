Domino's India decides to fulfill Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Chanu Saikhom Mirabai's 'pizza wish'

By Online Desk

Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games.

Soon after winning the medal, Mirabai had expressed her wish to have pizzas, which she had been avoiding to keep herself fit ahead of the event. The coach ensured that she got her wish before the day ends.

"We went to have pizza at night. The Indian weightlifting team celebrated the occasion with pizzas at the Games Village. Mirabai had two pizzas," the coach said.

Domino’s India put out a tweet congratulated Mirabai for her historic win at Tokyo Olympics, for which a used replied asking the pizza chain to deliver Mirabai's favourite dish after she heads back home. The Twitter user also said that they will pay for the pizza.

What is common between India's Olympic medal and everytime you say you'll just have one slice ?



"It's just the first of manyyyyy " #DominosPizza #Tokyo2020 #TokyoOlympics #MirabaiChanu — dominos_india (@dominos_india) July 24, 2021

Domino’s responded back stating that they would be offering the silver medalist free pizzas for life.

Aapne kaha, aur humne sunn liya

We never want @mirabai_chanu to wait to eat again so we’re treating her to FREE Domino’s pizza for life! #PizzasForLife — dominos_india (@dominos_india) July 24, 2021

Pratik Pota, CEO of Jubilant Foodworks, the company that operates the pizza chain in India, also tweeted out regarding the same.

“Even as we prepare to give #MirabaiChanu a hero’s welcome and let her eat pizzas to her heart’s content, our Imphal team went to her house to congratulate her family with what else but Domino’s Pizza @dominos_india. Congratulations @mirabai_chanu you have done India proud!” he tweeted.