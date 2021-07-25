STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Domino's India decides to fulfill Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Chanu Saikhom Mirabai's 'pizza wish'

Mirabai had expressed her wish to have pizzas, which she had been avoiding to keep herself fit ahead of the event.

Published: 25th July 2021 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Domino’s offered Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom free pizzas for life.

Domino’s offered Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom free pizzas for life. (Photo | AP and Twitter)

By Online Desk

Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games.

Soon after winning the medal, Mirabai had expressed her wish to have pizzas, which she had been avoiding to keep herself fit ahead of the event. The coach ensured that she got her wish before the day ends.

"We went to have pizza at night. The Indian weightlifting team celebrated the occasion with pizzas at the Games Village. Mirabai had two pizzas," the coach said.

Domino’s India put out a tweet congratulated Mirabai for her historic win at Tokyo Olympics, for which a used replied asking the pizza chain to deliver Mirabai's favourite dish after she heads back home. The Twitter user also said that they will pay for the pizza. 

Domino’s responded back stating that they would be offering the silver medalist free pizzas for life.

Pratik Pota, CEO of Jubilant Foodworks, the company that operates the pizza chain in India, also tweeted out regarding the same.

“Even as we prepare to give #MirabaiChanu a hero’s welcome and let her eat pizzas to her heart’s content, our Imphal team went to her house to congratulate her family with what else but Domino’s Pizza @dominos_india. Congratulations @mirabai_chanu you have done India proud!” he tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Domino Chanu Saikhom Mirabai Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp