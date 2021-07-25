'Mirabai Chanu can eat what she wants': Coach Vijay Sharma

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Since 2014, coach Vijay Sharma has been working with Mirabai Chanu. In these seven years, the coach has shared several happy moments with his ward and also endured the pain she underwent including the Rio disappointment.

He also ensured that Mirabai didn’t get distracted and even played the role of hard taskmaster if the need arose. Like his wont, Sharma on Saturday credited Mirabai for the landmark success she achieved at the Tokyo Olympics.

“She hasn’t done anything apart from training in the past six years. I started working with her in 2014. We work in a team but what makes Mirabai a standout athlete is her hard work. She was more hungry than others when she started and that’s why she is here,” said the coach.

Speaking on the journey, Sharma said, “The Rio setback taught us to be more disciplined. Mirabai put her complete faith in me. The results started showing from the next year. The growth continued and here we are today,” he said.

Mirabai was following a strict diet chart all these years to ensure she stays in shape and remains fit for the big event.

With the target accomplished in Tokyo, the coach says she now can eat whatever she likes.

