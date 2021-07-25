STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Olympics: India's table tennis star Sathiyan makes early exit after second round shocker

Ranked 38 and seeded 26th, Sathiyan had a commanding 3-1 lead but lost four games in a row to lose 3-4 to the 95th ranked Hong Kong player.

Published: 25th July 2021 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Indian paddler G Sathiyan

Indian paddler G Sathiyan (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

TOKYO: Indian table tennis player G Sathiyan suffered an upset defeat at the hands of lower-ranked Siu Hang Lam to make an early exit from the men's singles competition at the Tokyo Games, here on Sunday.

Ranked 38 and seeded 26th, Sathiyan had a commanding 3-1 lead but lost four games in a row to lose 3-4 to the 95th ranked Hong Kong player.

The first game was tight but the Hong Kong player pulled away from 6-6 with his forehand at work.

Sathiyan's switched gears after the opening game with ease.

He not only put up a stout defence but levelled the match when Lam hit a return out on a ferocious forehand.

Sathiyan raced to a 5-1 lead in a dominating fashion and kept going strong as Lam's game fell apart and in no time Sathiyan had a 2-1 lead in his pocket.

The Indian was now even hitting his backhand flicks for winners while Lam's errors kept mounting.

But there was a twist in the tale with Lam drawing parity by taking the next two games.

Sathiyan saved two game points in the sixth game to keep Lam under pressure but made an error on third game point.

In the deciding game, Lam opened up a 5-2 lead with crushing forehand winner after a time out.

Soon, Sathiyan was down 6-9.

He hit a forehand out to be down by match point.

Lam -sealed it when Sathiyan made a backhand error.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Sathiyan Hang Lam Olympics 2020 Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp