STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Reigning world champion PV Sindhu makes winning start at Tokyo Olympics

The Indian used her trademark straight and cross-court smashes and drops to trouble the Israeli, who couldn't utilise the few opportunities that came her way.

Published: 25th July 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

India's Pusarla V. Sindhu competes against Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova during their women's singles badminton match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Reigning world champion P V Sindhu made a dominating start to her Olympic campaign, thrashing Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova in straight games in the women's singles group J match here on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Indian, seeded sixth, beat the 58th ranked Polikarpova 21-7 21-10 in a lop-sided opening match.

"Even though it was an easy first match I didn't take it in an easy way. It wasn't like I wasn't prepared. Every time, it is very important to be focused and be prepared for every single point in every single match," Sindhu said after the match.

"It was quite an easy match but I made sure that we had some rallies and I got used to the court."

The world number seven Indian will next play Hong Kong's world number 34 Cheung Ngan Yi in the group stage.

Rio Games silver medallist Sindhu started on an attacking note but briefly found herself trailing 3-4.

However, she moved ahead quickly with Polikarpova making unforced errors.

Sindhu entered the break with 11-5 lead.

Soon, Sindhu was on a roll, grabbing 13 straight points.

The Indian used her trademark straight and cross court smashes and drops to trouble the Israeli, who couldn't utilise the few opportunities that came her way.

Sindhu sealed the first game in her favour when Polikarpova missed a shot.

Polikarpova, who was playing with a strapped knee, continued to struggle with her strokes as Sindhu opened up a 9-3 lead in the second game and then entered the mid-interval with a massive seven-point advantage.

It was business as well after the break, with Sindhu riding on the errors of her opponent.

Another wide shot from Polikarpova gave Sindhu 13 match points.

The Indian squandered three of them before Polikarpova once again sent the shuttle out to end the match.

On her approach to playing a lower-ranked opponent, Sindhu said: "I think it's important to make sure that you play all of your strokes and get used to them."

"All of a sudden if you're playing with a higher-ranked player or a stronger opponent, it's not that you can just play that type of strokes, it's important to get used to the situations also."

On Saturday, the Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty shocked the world number duo of Yang Lee and Chi-Lin Wang of Chinese Taipei in a thrilling group A match.

However, B Sai Praneeth jeopardised chances of his qualification to the knockout stage after going down to world number 47, Misha Zilberman of Israel, in a men's singles group D match.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PV Sindhu Olympic badminton Tokyo Olympics Indian shuttlers
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp