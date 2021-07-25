STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics: Japan tops Mexico 2-1, stays perfect in men's soccer

Takefusa Kubo and Ritsu Doan scored in the opening 11 minutes to lead Japan to a 2-1 victory over Mexico in men's Olympic soccer.

Japan's Takefusa Kubo (R) celebrates his goal with teammates during a men's soccer match against South Africa at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Japan's Takefusa Kubo (R) celebrates his goal with teammates during a men's soccer match against South Africa at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SAITAMA: Takefusa Kubo and Ritsu Doan scored in the opening 11 minutes to lead Japan to a 2-1 victory over Mexico in men's Olympic soccer on Sunday.

Kubo took advantage of a hesitation from the Mexican defense to net a powerful shot in the sixth minute. Doan then converted from the penalty spot.

Although Mexico had Yohan Vázquez sent off in the 67th, Roberto Alvarado still gave Mexico brief hope of a comeback by scoring in the 86th from a free kick. Vladimir Loroña had a late header saved.

Japan has a perfect record in Group A after winning both matches at its home Olympics. Mexico is second with three points, ahead of France on goal difference. South Africa is without a point after losing to France 4-3 in the other group game.

Comments

