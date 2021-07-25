STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal fail to qualify for medal round in Women's 10m Air Pistol event

The determination and mental toughness of Bhaker was at full display at the range in the second last series as the shooter scored a brilliant 98

Manu Bhaker, of India, competes in the women's 10-meter air pistol at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Indian shooters buckled under pressure for a second successive day as Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal failed to make the finals of the women's 10m air pistol event in the Tokyo Olympics here on Sunday.

Both were appearing in the maiden Olympics and the pressure got the better of them in the crunch moments.

The 19-year-old Manu, ranked number two in the world, was pegged back by a "circuit malfunction" involving her pistol after an impressive start saw her take one of the places in the top eight.

An opening of 98 was followed by 95, 94 and a 95 as the young shooter dropped out of the top-10.

With a 98, the Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics gold medallist tried to stage a comeback of sorts in the fifth series, but caved in under pressure in a poor final series, which saw her register one 8 and three 9s, leaving Frenchwoman Celine Goberville to bag the eighth and last qualifying spot.

Meanwhile, it was mostly an up and down outing for world number one Yashaswini, who shot her way back into contention with a 98 in the second series, including scoring five 10s in the second part, after a subdued start.

But she was not consistent enough to challenge the top guns, bowing out in 13th place with scores of 94, 98, 94, 97, 96 and 95 for an aggregate of 574.

Having started with an impressive 98, including five 10s in the first series, Manu finished the event in 12th place with a total score of 575.

The problem with her gun saw her lose five minutes but she came back to manage a 95.

The cut-off was 577.

ROC's (Russian Olympic Committee) Vitalina Batsarashkina won the gold medal with an Olympic record 240.3 in the final, Bulgaria's Antoaneta Kostadinova bagged silver with 239.4 while Ranxin Jiang of China ended with the bronze after shooting 218.0.

