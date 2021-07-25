STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Novak Djokovic 'working on splits' alongside Belgium artistic gymnast

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was seen doing splits alongside Nina Derwael and Maellyse Brassart.

Published: 25th July 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns to Hugo Dellien, of Bolivia, during the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic was seen stretching and doing splits alongside Belgium's gymnastics team during the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Djokovic shared a photo on Instagram with caption, "Working on my splits with @teambelgium gymnastics ;) @ninaderwael @mae_gym."

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was seen doing splits alongside Nina Derwael and Maellyse Brassart.

The photo was also posted by Derwael, the first Belgian gymnast to win a medal at the World Championships, as she wrote: "When Djkokovic asks for a picture, you can't refuse." Novak's flexibility left five-time Olympic gold medallist Nadia Comaneci impressed as she replied, "Great flexibility I can say."

Earlier on Saturday, Serbian star Djokovic continued his quest for a historic Golden Grand Slam as he moved past Hugo Dellien 6-2, 6-2 to reach the second round of the Tokyo Olympics.

The top seed has won the first three major championships of the year and drew level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles after triumphing at Wimbledon. Only WTA Tour legend Stefanie Graf has won a gold medal and all four majors in one season, achieving this in 1988.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Novak Djokovic Nina Derwael Maellyse Brassart Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2020 Olympics Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp