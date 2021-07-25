STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics: Paddler Manika Batra comes from behind to progress to third round

Published: 25th July 2021 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

India's Manika Batra competes during the table tennis women's singles first round match against Britain's Ho Tin Tin at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo.

India's Manika Batra. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: India paddler Manika Batra on Sunday progressed to Round 3 of the women's singles event after defeating Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska here at Tokyo Metropolitan Gym -- Table 1 in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Batra defeated Margaryta Pesotska 4-3 in Round 2 of the women's singles event on Sunday and as a result, she has progressed to Round 3. The entire match lasted for 57 minutes.

Ukraine's Pesotska won Game 1 quite comprehensively and this put pressure on Manika pretty early on and she was left with all to do in the following games to progress further in the women's singles event.

Pesotska displayed her class in the following Game, and she won it 11-4, and she needed just two more wins to progress to the next round.

Batra staged a comeback in Games 3 and 4, bringing the match into an exciting position. The match went back and forth, and as a result, the match was evenly poised at 3-3 and it went into the decider.

The Indian dominated in the final game and against all odds and she progressed to Round 3.

Earlier on Sunday, India paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran bowed out of the men's singles event after losing to Hong Kong's Lam Siu Hang at Tokyo Metropolitan Gym -- Table 4 in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. (ANI)

