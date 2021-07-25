STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US First Lady Jill Biden cheers on US swimmers in Tokyo Olympics

Without fans in the 15,000-seat Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Saturday, masked teams had ample room to spread out in socially distanced seats above the deck.

Published: 25th July 2021 08:55 AM

First lady of the United States Jill Biden watches during a women's soccer match between the United States and New Zealand at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Members of the U.S. swimming team cheered and chanted from the stands for U.S. first lady Jill Biden, who sat across the pool and waved as swimming kicked off.

The U.S. contingent waved tiny American flags and pounded red-white-and-blue Thunderstix, while the Germans spread their large-sized flag over two rows of seats.

Waiting for the session to begin, the Americans chanted "Dr. Biden, Dr. Biden" and clapped.

None of the usual electricity that typically courses through the Olympic pool was present.

Teams shouted the names of their swimmers during the race, when the sound of water splashing was easily heard and music blasted.

Earlier in the day, Biden watched a 3-on-3 basketball game with French President Emmanuel Macron and hosted a softball watch party at the U.S. ambassador's residence.

