STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

US Golfer Bryson DeChambeau tests positive for COVID-19 before departure for Tokyo Olympics

The 27-year-old DeChambeau, who won the Major last year, was found to be infected with the virus in the tests done as part of the final testing protocol.

Published: 25th July 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

United States' Bryson DeChambeau. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau has been pulled out of the United States golf team after testing positive for COVID-19 before his departure for the Tokyo Olympics.

The 27-year-old DeChambeau, who won the Major last year, was found to be infected with the virus in the tests done as part of the final testing protocol.

Patrick Reed will replace DeChambeau and is undergoing the requisite testing protocol on Sunday and Monday before departing for Tokyo, US Golf said in a statement.

The first round of golf competition will start on Thursday.

"I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA," said DeChambeau.

"Representing my country means the world to me and it is a tremendous honour to make this team. I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo."

Reed is now the only two-time Olympian for the men's golf competition, as he also played in 2016 Rio Games.

Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele are the other three golfers in the US men's team while Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson and Jessica Korda are in the women's competition.

"I am so excited to have the opportunity to represent our country and be a part of Team USA in Tokyo," said Reed.

"I wish Bryson nothing but the best, and I know how disappointed he is to not be able to compete, and I will do my best to play my best and represent our country."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bryson DeChambeau COVID-19 Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp