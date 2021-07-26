STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Doncic debuts with 48 points, second-highest total in men's basketball as Slovenia wins Olympic opener

In Slovenia's first Olympic game ever, Doncic scored 31 points in the first half, putting him on pace to break the Games' scoring record of 55 points by Brazilian Hall of Famer Oscar Schmidt.

Published: 26th July 2021 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Slovenia's Luka Doncic top, fights for a rebound with Argentina's Luca Vildoza during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SAITAMA: Luka Doncic made a spectacular Olympic debut with 48 points, tied for the second-highest total in men's basketball history, to lead Slovenia to a 118-100 victory over Argentina on Monday.

In Slovenia's first Olympic game ever, Doncic scored 31 points in the first half, putting him on pace to break the Games' scoring record of 55 points by Brazilian Hall of Famer Oscar Schmidt in 1988.

Though he didn't have to do as much in the second half with Slovenia's huge lead, the superstar guard for the Dallas Mavericks stayed on the floor well into the fourth quarter and ended up tied with Eddie Palubinskas, who had 48 for Australia in the 1976 Games in Montreal.

Slovenia didn't even have a spot in the Olympics until earlier this month but is a medal threat thanks to Doncic, who had a historic first postseason in the NBA and might just do the same in the Olympics.

Luis Scola scored 23 points for Argentina. Facando Campazzo of the Denver Nuggets added 21.

The opening day of play in Group C started with Luka against Luis, the 22-year-old phenom against the 41-year-old veteran who was beginning his record-tying fifth Olympics in men's basketball.

But it was quickly clear Doncic would be the star of this show with 15 points before the game was five minutes old.

Casually launching his step-back 3-pointers from well behind the international 3-point arc — one came from just inside the TOKYO 2020 logo at center court — Doncic shot from places where Argentina just couldn’t come out to defend.

When they tried, he just took his game inside, getting consecutive baskets on follow shots in the second quarter.

That came during a 23-8 finish to the half for Slovenia, extending a 39-34 lead to 62-42 at the break.

Manu Ginobili was impressed, the Argentine idol tweeting at halftime that Doncic was “a beast” and praising his “tremendous mastery of the game.”

Doncic had already shown he had that playing in Europe even before going on to win Rookie of the Year honors in the NBA. In his second season, he became the first NBA player to average 30 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in his first postseason series.

His first Olympics might be even better than that.

Slovenia has been a country on the rise, winning the EuroBasket title in 2017 and then qualifying for Tokyo by winning one of the Olympic qualifying touraments earlier this month. The Slovenians knocked off host Lithuania in the final after Doncic went right to playing for his country after the Mavericks were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round.

Argentina, the 2004 Olympic champions, were thought to be past their years of challenging for titles when Ginobili and some other stars from that era called it a career.

But Scola is still here and the Argentines showed they’re not done just yet when they made a surprise run to the gold-medal game two years ago in the Basketball World Cup, losing to Spain but not until after clinching their spot in the Olympics.

Spain is also in Group C along with host Japan, but even those games shouldn't be any tougher than playing against Doncic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Luka Doncic Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp