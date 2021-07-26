STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Olympics 2020: Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt wins men's triathalon

Blummenfelt is the first Norwegian to medal in triathlon, which combines swimming, cycling and running.

Published: 26th July 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Alex Yee of Great Britain, Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway and Hayden Wilde of New Zealand run though the second transition during the men's individual triathlon. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt has won the men's triathlon in a time of one hour, 45 minutes and four seconds, 11 seconds ahead of Britain's Alex Yee.

New Zealand's Hayden Wilde was third.

Blummenfelt is the first Norwegian to medal in triathlon, which combines swimming, cycling and running.

He finished 13th in the Rio Games in 2016.

Blummenfelt was in fifth after the 1,500-meter swim and 40-kilometer cycling legs of the race before surging to the win in the final stage.

Britain's Jonathan Brownlee, who won silver in Rio and bronze in London in 2012, finished sixth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kristian Blummenfelt Hayden Wilde triathlon Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp