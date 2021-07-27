STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We're called 'Chinese' or 'Corona': Ankita Konwar says people from North-East become Indian only after winning medal

Ankita Konwar hit out at 'hypocrites' for celebrating a northeasterner’s victory when they end up representing India and win medals.

Published: 27th July 2021 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar (L) and Olympic silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar (L) and Olympic silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Photo | AP and Instagram)

By Online Desk

Fitness enthusiast and actor Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar, who hails from Assam, hit out at 'hypocrites' for celebrating a northeasterner’s victory when they end up representing India and win medals.

She wrote how racist certain section of society is, which she says is from her own experience.

The 29-year-old on Instagram wrote, “If you’re from Northeast India, you can become an Indian ONLY when you win a medal for the country. Otherwise we are known as 'Chinky' 'Chinese' 'Nepali' or a new addition 'Corona'. India is not just infested with casteism but racism too. Speaking from my experience. #Hypocrites (sic)”

This outburst comes just days after weightlifter Chanu Saikhom Mirabai, a native of Manipur, won a historic silver medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Mirabai had opened India's medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at Tokyo International Forum.

Meanwhile, Olympic silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu on Tuesday received a rousing reception in Imphal as she reached the city after a spectacular show in the ongoing Tokyo Games.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Monday felicitated India's first medal winner at the Tokyo Olympics.

After being felicitated, the Indian weightlifter arrived in Imphal amid a roaring welcome by the locals. Thousands of people had gathered in Imphal to welcome the Olympic champion.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh was also at the Imphal airport to welcome Mirabai Chanu. Manipur Government on Monday had decided to appoint Chanu as Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) in the police department.

"Mirabai Chanu would also be rewarded with Rs 1 crore as announced by the government," Biren Singh had told media persons.

(With inputs from ANI)

