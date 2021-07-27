STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's Day 5 schedule at Tokyo Olympics: Sharath Kamal and Lovlina Borgohain to headline action on July 27

India is definitely more optimistic than before of what its 128 athletes in Tokyo would achieve.

Indian table tennis star Sharath Kamal

By Online Desk

TOKYO: India is definitely more optimistic than before of what its 128 athletes in Tokyo would achieve. Following is India's schedule on the fifth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Badminton

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (Great Britain) in Men's Doubles Group A Match: 8:30 am IST

Boxing

Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz (Germany) in Women's 69kg Round of 16 Bout: 11:33 am IST

Hockey

India vs Spain in Men's Pool A match: 6:30 am IST

Sailing

Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race: 08:35 am IST

Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Laser Race: 08:45 am IST

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race: 11:50 am IST

Shooting

Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker and Yeshahswini Deswal/Abhishek Verma in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: 05:30 am IST followed by final

Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil/Deepak Kumar in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification: 10:45 am IST followd by final

Table Tennis

Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long (China) in Men's Singles Round 3 Match: 8:30 am IST

Which TV channels in India will broadcast Tokyo Olympics?

The Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Doordarshan Network

Where can I catch the live streaming of Tokyo Olympics? 

Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics will be available on Sony Liv app and website.

