India's Day 5 schedule at Tokyo Olympics: Sharath Kamal and Lovlina Borgohain to headline action on July 27
India is definitely more optimistic than before of what its 128 athletes in Tokyo would achieve.
Published: 27th July 2021 12:08 AM | Last Updated: 27th July 2021 12:10 AM | A+A A-
TOKYO: India is definitely more optimistic than before of what its 128 athletes in Tokyo would achieve. Following is India's schedule on the fifth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.
Badminton
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (Great Britain) in Men's Doubles Group A Match: 8:30 am IST
Boxing
Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz (Germany) in Women's 69kg Round of 16 Bout: 11:33 am IST
Hockey
India vs Spain in Men's Pool A match: 6:30 am IST
Sailing
Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race: 08:35 am IST
Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Laser Race: 08:45 am IST
KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race: 11:50 am IST
Shooting
Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker and Yeshahswini Deswal/Abhishek Verma in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: 05:30 am IST followed by final
Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil/Deepak Kumar in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification: 10:45 am IST followd by final
Table Tennis
Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long (China) in Men's Singles Round 3 Match: 8:30 am IST
Which TV channels in India will broadcast Tokyo Olympics?
The Tokyo Olympics will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Doordarshan Network
Where can I catch the live streaming of Tokyo Olympics?
Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics will be available on Sony Liv app and website.