STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Japan playing its own water polo style at Tokyo Olympics

The host country is zigging while the rest of the world is zagging, playing an aggressive, pressing defense and going without a massive center in the middle.

Published: 27th July 2021 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Two volunteers watch a preliminary round men's water polo match from behind empty seats in Tatsumi Water Polo Centre. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: The men's water polo tournament at the Tokyo Olympics is filled with big, hulking destroyers playing a similar style.

And then there is Japan.

The host country is zigging while the rest of the world is zagging, playing an aggressive, pressing defense and going without a massive center in the middle. Japan swims and swims and swims, more than any other team in the field, hoping to generate breakout opportunities while wearing down its opponent.

The reason is simple.

“This is the only way,” Japan coach Yoji Omoto said through a translator.

Omoto, who began his second stint as Japan's head coach in 2012, is working with a smaller group of potential players in the country in two different ways. He doesn't have access to those hulking behemoths that traditional water polo powers have, and there isn't much interest in the sport throughout much of Asia.

“Very, very minor sport in Japan,” driver Mitsuaki Shiga said through a translator.

So Omoto is going with what he has.

“So maybe about 10 years ago, Japan was trying to play the same tactic as European teams, but we came to realize that we can never win if we're just copying the European style,” Omoto said. “So we are confident that our physical and the speed are the best in the world. So therefore capitalize on that characteristic."

So Japan became the sport's biggest pest, swarming around its opponents and looking to speed up the tempo whenever possible. The strategy requires an incredible fitness level — Shiga and his teammates just might spend more time swimming laps than actually playing water polo.

“Sometimes we swim like 10,000 meters. But at least (2,000) to 3,000 meters we swim every day,” Shiga said.

Japan is making its ninth appearance in the men's water polo tournament at the Olympics, qualifying as the host nation. It won the Asian Championship for the first time in 2016, beating Kazakhstan 7-6 in the final, but it went 0-5 at the Rio de Janeiro Games in its first Olympics since 1984.

It got off to a solid start Sunday in its first game of the Tokyo Olympics, but the U.S. rallied for a 15-13 victory. Next up for Japan is a matchup with powerful Hungary on Tuesday night.

“That's a very talented team, and I'm sure they're going to do well at this tournament,” U.S. attacker Johnny Hooper said of Japan after the opener.

While Japan's scheme is mostly about its best chance for success, Omoto is hoping it also helps increase interest in water polo in the country — especially with the added exposure that goes along with the Olympics.

“Speed, agility and fantastic shots and so forth are very important,” he said. “So we are trying to achieve that.”

Before Japan and Hungary jumped into the water, the U.S. earned its second straight win with a 20-3 victory over South Africa. Ben Hallock scored four times, and Jesse Smith played almost 11 minutes in his first appearance in his fifth Olympics.

“It just felt great," Smith said. “I’ve been doing this a long time. I feel really lucky and grateful that we have the Games going on. It’s been a tough year, for everybody, so it felt really good to get a game in, you know, as an athlete.”

Spain also moved to 2-0, holding off Montenegro for an 8-6 victory. Daniel Lopez Pinedo made 11 saves in the win.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
men's water polo Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp