Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu gets rousing welcome in Imphal

Mirabai Chanu received a rousing reception in Imphal as she reached the city after a spectacular show in the ongoing Tokyo Games.

Published: 27th July 2021 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 11:09 PM   |  A+A-

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu waves to the crowd after landing in Imphal.

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu waves to the crowd after landing in Imphal. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By ANI

IMPHAL: Olympic silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu on Tuesday received a rousing reception in Imphal as she reached the city after a spectacular show in the ongoing Tokyo Games.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Monday felicitated India's first medal winner at the Tokyo Olympics.

After being felicitated, the Indian weightlifter arrived in Imphal amid a roaring welcome by the locals. Thousands of people had gathered in Imphal to welcome the Olympic champion.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh was also at the Imphal airport to welcome Mirabai Chanu. Manipur Government on Monday had decided to appoint Chanu as Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) in the police department.

"Mirabai Chanu would also be rewarded with Rs 1 crore as announced by the government," Biren Singh had told media persons.

He also said Olympian Judoka Likmabam Sushila Devi would be promoted from the post of Constable to Sub-Inspector.

The Chief Minister said that all the participants would be given Rs 25 lakh each. He also said the state government had decided to establish a world-class weightlifting academy in the state soon.

Chanu had opened India's medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at Tokyo International Forum.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Mirabai Chanu Imphal ​Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
