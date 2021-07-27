STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics: Indian shooters fail to enter Qualification stage two in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team

While Elavenil/Divyansh registered a total score of 626.5, finishing in the 12th spot in the Qualification stage 1, Deepak/Anjum had the same fate as they also failed to qualify.

Published: 27th July 2021 10:45 AM

Elavenil Valarivan. (Photo | Twitter/SAIMedia)

By PTI

TOKYO: The two Indian pairs participating in the 10m air rifle mixed team event crashed out in the first qualifications stage, missing out on yet another final after an outing that left a lot to be desired in the Tokyo Olympics here on Tuesday.

The duo of Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar finished 12th with a total of 626.5 across three series each, while Anjum Moudgil and Deepak Kumar ended 18th out of 29 pairs with an aggregate score of 623.8 at the Asaka Range.

The mixed events are making their Olympic debut.

It wasn't an ideal start for the more fancied Elavenil and Divyansh while Anjum and Deepak found themselves languishing at the bottom of the pile.

The top eight teams make the Qualification 2 and the top four pairs in the second phase qualify for the medal rounds.

In the first qualification round, there are three series of 10 shots for each team member while in the second, members of the top eight pairs of the first round shoot two series of 10 shots.

The team with the higher combined score of single shots fired by each team member on command gets two points with one point awarded for a tie.

The first team to reach 16 points with a difference of two, wins.

