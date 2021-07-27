STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vinesh Phogat misses flight to Tokyo after overstaying European Union visa, to reach on Wednesday

Vinesh Phogat is the reigning Asian Games and Commonwealth Game champion and won bronze in the World Championships.

Published: 27th July 2021 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: One of India's biggest medal hopes at the Olympics, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, on Tuesday missed her flight to Tokyo from Frankfurt after it was discovered that she had overstayed her EU (European Union) visa by one day.

Phogat, who was training in Hungary with her coach Woller Akos ahead of the Games, were to reach Tokyo on Tuesday night but she was stopped at the Frankfurt Airport before boarding the connecting flight to the Japanese capital.

However, IOA sources told PTI the issue has been sorted and she will be in Tokyo on Wednesday.

"It was an oversight and something not done on purpose. Instead of 90 days as per her Schengen visa, it was calculated that she had been in the EU for 91 days after she landed in Frankfurt from Budapest.

"The matter was taken up by SAI swiftly and Indian consulate in Frankfurt reached the airport to sort out the matter. Vinesh will be in Tokyo tomorrow," the sources revealed.

Vinesh, who has also expressed requirement for physio's accreditation at the Games, is staying the night at a hotel in the Frankfurt airport premise and will leave for Tokyo at 12.15 PM local (German) time.

"She has also taken a fresh RTPCR test at the airport since there is one day delay in her arrival (with 72 hour test requirement before departure) and the local organising committee has been duly informed about. She will be tested at the Tokyo airport anyway," sources added.

Vinesh is seen as a gold medal contender in the 53kg women's freestyle category and is the top seed.

Her competitions starts August 5.

The 26-year-old is the reigning Asian Games and Commonwealth Game champion and won bronze in the World Championships.

