STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Terminator 2: Ariarne Titmus lets nothing distract her from target

Titmus, the Australian swimmer who took down Katie Ledecky on Monday, did it again on Wednesday to claim her second freestyle gold medal.

Published: 28th July 2021 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Ariarne Titmus of Australia starts in the women's 200-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Briefly, the Terminator showed she’s still human as her eyes welled up with tears during the medal ceremony.

Ariarne Titmus allowed herself that moment having just completed the first part of her Olympic mission with unflinching focus.

Titmus, the Australian swimmer who took down Katie Ledecky on Monday, did it again on Wednesday to claim her second freestyle gold medal.

As she did to Ledecky, the ice-cold Aussie known as the Terminator hunted down leader Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong in another ruthless finish, adding gold in the 200-meter freestyle to her scintillating triumph over Ledecky in the 400 free.

“I’m only halfway through my program,” Titmus said after taking both those titles off Ledecky.

Ledecky finished out of the medals completely in Wednesday’s 200 but did recover to record a dominant win in the 1,500 freestyle, which Titmus didn't swim.

Titmus' Terminator nickname matches her swimming style, but also her in-competition character. She's only 20, but she seems to have already mastered the art of letting nothing distract her from the target.

“I feel like I’m pretty good at containing my emotions,” she said. “I knew that was something I had to do very well.”

Even the absence of fans at the Tokyo Olympics because of the pandemic — while a shame — doesn't make much difference to Titmus once she's in the pool and hunting gold medals: “When you’re in your zone, it doesn’t really matter."

Her reaction to possible distractions from social media is simple, and seems highly effective. She deleted every social media app off her phone while she's at the Olympics, she said. Nothing gets in the way.

“I am only speaking to my family a tiny bit, not that much either,” she said.

"I’ve just tried to not read anything (on social media) ... I think it’s good to be able to be off that when you’re racing. It’s another thing you don’t have to worry about."

Titmus did allow two moments of emotion to seep out on Wednesday: On the podium, and also in an intimate exchange with coach Dean Boxall, whose strutting, thrusting, fist-pumping celebrations in the stands have been a feature of her victories.

After her second gold, Titmus and Boxall stood close together and talked, both seemingly with tears in their eyes.

“Seeing him emotional made me emotional because this is a great partnership,” Titmus said. "This is not just me winning. This is him winning as well."

Titmus explained that emotion flowed because she's got a small break now before the hunt continues, and she took the opportunity to exhale.

She's part of the Aussie team in the 4x200 freestyle relay final on Thursday and will end her Olympics with a third battle against Ledecky in the 800 free, where Ledecky again is the favorite.

Terminator-like, Titmus said it was time now to “reset and focus" for the rest of the mission.
 

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ariarne Titmus Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp