STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

Tokyo Olympics analysis: For Simone Biles, peace comes with a price - the gold

Simone Biles had already won three gold medals at the 2016 Olympics when she began her routine in the beam finals.

Published: 28th July 2021 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

American gymnastics star Simone Biles

American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: When you spend the better part of a decade redefining the possible within your sport, the standards change. Good is no longer good enough. Sometimes, great isn't either.

Simone Biles received a crash course on it five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

The American gymnastics star had already won three gold medals at the 2016 Olympics when she began her routine in the beam finals. Midway through her set, the then 19-year-old lost her balance, as tends to happen when trying to execute world-class skills on a piece of wood narrower than the average iPhone. She reached down to steady herself, preserving a bronze in the process.

She was pumped. Others weren't.

“People were really upset," Biles told The Associated Press in May. "I'm like, ‘Guys it’s still a medal for the country and it’s still a medal for myself.’ If anybody else was going to get bronze they would have been cheering but it was Simone so they were, like, pissed.”

Fast forward to team finals in Tokyo on Tuesday night, when the “demons” Biles has been grappling with for years proved to be too much. Spooked when she couldn't get comfortable on vault and burdened by what she described as the “weight of the world,” the 24-year-old instead took herself out of competition.

“I didn’t want to go out there and do something dumb and get hurt and be negligent,” she said after the Americans took the silver. “So, I knew for myself that I had to take a step back.”

Something that's been increasingly difficult since her return to the sport in the fall of 2017.

She made a promise to herself when she came back that she would be doing it on her terms. Her way. She spent much of the run-up to Tokyo desperately trying to hold onto that vision. She won a world championship in 2018 despite battling a kidney stone that left her in agony and became the most decorated gymnast ever with a five-medal haul in Germany a year later.

Everything was primed for a golden goodbye in Japan last August. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, pushing the Games back a full 12 months. And everything had to be recalibrated.

She fended off depression, steeling herself to go on. There was a brand to build. Sponsors to please. Fans to honor. Critics — both internal and external — to silence. Much like Olympic greats Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt, the 24-year-old became a prisoner of her own excellence.

To be fair, in some ways she helped build the walls. She's embraced — winkingly, most of the time — her status as the Greatest of All-Time.

It takes a special kind of swagger to compete in a leotard with a bejeweled goat you've nicknamed “Goldie." A documentary series has spent the last two years chronicling her path. The acronym for the post-Olympic Gold Over America Tour she is headlining this fall is not a coincidence.

A room overlooking the massive gym her family runs in the northern Houston suburbs turned into a TV studio over the spring. Outlets asking for a piece of her time came and went, asking her the same questions over and over again. She accommodated as many as she could. It's all part of the process.

Internally, however, things were shifting. Her performances during the spring competition were ... OK, at least by her standards. Yes, she drilled her Yurchenko double pike vault when she unveiled it in May. She also fell off uneven bars the same night. During the U.S. Olympic Trials in June, she actually finished behind Olympic teammate Sunisa Lee on the final day of the competition, the first time that's happened in eight years.

Things didn't get any better in Tokyo. Biles topped qualifying as usual but an uncharacteristically messy block on her Cheng vault sent her nearly sideways off the table. She bounded all the way off the competition mat following one tumbling pass on floor. She carried so much momentum on her beam dismount she took three huge steps backward.

Something wasn't right. The doubts that have cropped up at times during her career re-emerged. And rather than brush them back, she accepted their presence. They lingered when she walked onto the floor Tuesday for the team final. Her warm-up wasn't great. Her vault was even worse, as the planned 2 1/2 twists of her Amanar became 1 1/2 instead.

This wasn't the first time she felt like this. She was a newly minted senior elite at the U.S. Classic in 2013. Things went badly. She fell on each of the first three events. Then coach Aimee Boorman withdrew the 16-year-old from the competition in an effort to protect her from herself.

Asked on Tuesday night if there were any similarities between that long night in Chicago, Biles laughed.

“I was dumb and stupid (back then)," she said. “I was pulled out. I wanted to go out there and compete.”

She's not “dumb and stupid” anymore. As she sat down with U.S. team doctor Marcia Faustin while waiting for her score to flash inside a stunned, fan-less Ariake Gymnastics Center, she realized she could no longer push through as she's done so many times before. Too much was on the line both mentally and physically. For her team. And for herself.

A gymnast flying through the air without any idea of where she might be going is a dangerous thing. Biles bent gravity to her will so easy for so long, people forgot there's no such thing as autopilot.

She didn't. So she stopped. Right there. Right then. Who knows if it's the last time she'll be seen in a competition leotard. She withdrew from Thursday's all-around final. Next week's event finals are a mystery.

It's a decision she is ready to live with. Standing next to her teammates with a silver medal slung around her neck on Tuesday, she finally realized whether everybody else can is their problem, not hers.

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Simone ​Biles ​Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp