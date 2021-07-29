STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Olympics

'Be myself': Transgender judge Kimberly Daniels paddles own canoe at Tokyo Olympics

The canoe judge, whose daughter Haley competes in the canoe slalom, said Thursday she was "highly motivated" but admitted it was still "scary" being a trailblazer.

Published: 29th July 2021 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Canadian judge Kimberly Daniels, Olympics' first openly transgender official attends the women's Canoe final. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

TOKYO: Kimberly Daniels hadn't expected to transition until after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but after the year-long pandemic postponement she is now the first openly transgender judge at a Games.

The canoe judge, whose daughter Haley competes in the canoe slalom, said Thursday she was "highly motivated" but admitted it was still "scary" being a trailblazer.

"Coming here, yes it is scary, but it is also comfortable because I can now be myself," she told reporters in Tokyo.

"Sharing that story globally is, again, scary, but I think it is important for people to understand we are just people... You have to be respectful of people first."

Daniels was speaking at an Olympics where next week, New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will become the first transgender woman athlete in Games history.

Canada's Daniels said she had initially expected to judge at the Games before transitioning, but the when the postponement was announced she was able to go ahead with the move.

And she said her daughter had encouraged her when she questioned whether she wanted to come to the Games.

Daniels announced her transition last September and said she believed there were other transgender people at the Olympic but "they just haven't come out yet".

"I was highly motivated," she added. "My goal was to be a woman. I have always wanted to be, I always have been."

Her daughter Haley, who was eliminated Wednesday in qualifiers, said there was "no manual" for the experience of supporting her father through transition.

"Kimberly is my dad and my mum is my mum," she said.

"Dad, I am really proud of you," she added at the press conference.

Daniels is judging at the Olympics at a time of debate over transgender athletes ahead of Hubbard's appearance.

The 43-year-old transitioned to female in her 30s and met all the qualification criteria for transgender athletes.

But her selection has been criticised by some other female weightlifters, who argue Hubbard has physical advantages because she experienced puberty and the earlier part of her life while male.

International Olympic Committee medical director Richard Budgett said the body has no firm rules on transgender participation, with each federation setting its own guidelines.

"Laurel Hubbard is a woman and is competing under the rules of the federation," he added.

"And we have to pay tribute to the courage and tenacity of competing and qualifying for the Games."

Daniels said she had received support from Olympic officials after announcing her transition, and was pleasantly surprised by the warm reception from Japanese volunteers.

"We are just people," she said.

"I may sound different, I may look different, but I am still a person."

OLYMPICS_BANNER1

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kimberly Daniels Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp